Fresno's Playland to officially close January 14

Playland opened its gates in 1955, the same year Disneyland opened, marking it a big year for amusement parks.

Monday, January 8, 2024 3:07PM
In a social media post on Saturday, the Fresno amusement park says its last day will be this Sunday, January 14.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Playland Fresno will be permanently closing in less than a week.

The community can still enjoy events leading up to the closure.

The park is open Friday through Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm.

Playland opened its gates in 1955, the same year Disneyland opened, marking it a big year for amusement parks.

