Fresno's Playland to officially close January 14

Playland opened its gates in 1955, the same year Disneyland opened, marking it a big year for amusement parks.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Playland Fresno will be permanently closing in less than a week.

In a social media post on Saturday, the Fresno amusement park says its last day will be this Sunday, January 14.

The community can still enjoy events leading up to the closure.

The park is open Friday through Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm.

