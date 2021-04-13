child neglect

Parents arrested after 4 kids found living in deplorable conditions at Fresno apartment

By
EMBED <>More Videos

4 kids found living in deplorable conditions, father arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police were called to an apartment near Olive and Peach around 8:30 Tuesday morning after someone passing by spotted an unattended toddler in diapers.

When officers arrived, they found three more children inside the home. Their ages are 1, 3, 4, and 7 years old.

"The oldest child was able to tell us that mom and dad were at work, and they were alone in the house," says Fresno police officer Felipe Uribe. "Obviously, that immediately concerned us. We started calling out resources."

One neighbor in the same apartment complex said he noticed one of the children earlier in the morning by herself riding on a hoverboard.

"It was kind of strange that the little girl was out here because usually, the parents are usually with them (or in the parking lot), but I didn't see nobody," says Robert Bell.

Inside the family's home, Fresno police say they found signs of neglect - including limited food and poor living conditions.

"This is not a common call of child neglect and that's why it shocks the officers and the community so much," Uribe said.



"Every parent needs to know their own child and make the decision about their ability to care for themselves," says Fresno County Deputy Director of Child Welfare Tricia Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says parents who allow their children to stay home alone need to take in consideration their child's age, developmental needs, and the kids ability to reach out to family members for support.

"It comes down to safety and the kids being able to safely manage themselves," she said. "So it is about length of time and ability to handle an emergency or anything that might happen."

All four children in this case were removed from the home. Their father arrived hours later and was arrested.

Joshua Yang, 33, has been booked into jail, but we're not showing his face to protect the alleged victims.

Authorities said Wednesday morning the children's mother Bao Xiong, 32, turned herself into Fresno police on Tuesday afternoon. She was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail.

Officials say the children are safe and in good condition -- they have been fed, cleaned up, and made to feel comfortable.

They are not able to comment on whether the children are still in CPS custody or with family members at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralcrimearrestchild neglect
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD NEGLECT
Video: Baby rescued from hot car while caretaker reportedly gambling
Police: Mom of dead child left kids alone to go to bar
Second son dies a week after mother's drowning attempt, deputies say
Toddler found wandering alone on busy highway
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News