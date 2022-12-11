Fresno Police and local organizations bring Santa's Village to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families didn't have to go to the North Pole to visit Santa's Village, Fresno Police helped Saint Nick set up shop in Southwest Fresno.

For the 21st year, the Southwest Policing district hosted Santa's Village. They did this along with various faith-based and community organizations.

Nothing but smiling faces as hundreds of families gathered at Gaston Middle School.

Officers doubled as Santa's helpers, handing out Christmas gifts, coats and shoes.

The non-profit, Reading Heart was also on hand giving away books.

The event featured live music, arts and crafts, cookie decorating stations and a photo op with none other than Santa and Mrs. Claus.

There was a grinch sighting too... but it looks like the Chief made sure he didn't spoil any of the fun.