Fresno Police employee arrested on child pornography charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Police employee was arrested Friday on child pornography charges.

Police say detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 49-year-old Jose Gonzalez at his home in Orange Cove.

Investigators say Gonzalez was in possession of child pornography. He has been booked into Fresno County Jail.

Gonzalez has been employed with the Fresno Police Department since 2016 as a Records Clerk. He was been removed from his employment with the City of the Fresno following his arrest.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama released the following statement after the arrest:

"All employees of the Fresno Police Department, both sworn and professional, are entrusted with the safety of our community. We take this responsibility very seriously and thoroughly investigate all allegations of misconduct," Balderrama says. "The serious allegations against Mr. Gonzalez warranted the investigation by our law enforcement partners with ICAC and the initial criminal findings justify our decision to remove him from employment with the City of Fresno."

