FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he shined a laser light on a police helicopter in southwest Fresno.It happened after 1:30 am on Highway 41 near North Avenue.Investigators say the AIR-1 helicopter was returning from a call when someone on the ground targeted them with a green laser.The aircrew called for help from officers on the ground.Police found the driver of a pickup truck who admitted to using the light. He was taken into custody and will face a felony charge.