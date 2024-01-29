WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fresno Tower District shooting sends 1 woman to hospital

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Monday, January 29, 2024 5:19AM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
ABC30 Central CA | Action NewsStream Central California's News and Original Shows 24/7
KFSN

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a shooting in the Tower District that sent a woman to the hospital Sunday evening.

(ABC30's Action News 24/7 news stream is currently featured above. A related video on this report will be added as soon as it's available.)

Police say they received a call just after 7:30 p.m. to Olive and Echo about a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

Investigators were on scene talking to witnesses and gathering suspect information.

No suspect description has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW