Fresno Tower District shooting sends 1 woman to hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a shooting in the Tower District that sent a woman to the hospital Sunday evening.

Police say they received a call just after 7:30 p.m. to Olive and Echo about a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

Investigators were on scene talking to witnesses and gathering suspect information.

No suspect description has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

