Fresno police need your help to identify shooting suspects

The Fresno Police Department has released surveillance images of suspects from recent shootings in the city.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department needs your help identifying several suspect vehicle involved in recent shootings.

The department released surveillance images from Saturday, March 26th, just before 2 o' clock in the morning.

Police say someone stood through a sunroof and shot toward a group of people at Shaw and Fresno near Fashion Fair Mall.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police are searching for the people inside a small light-colored SUV and the two vehicles in front of it.

Police believe these same vehicles were involved in another shooting on Shields and Blackstone.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers or report a tip here.

