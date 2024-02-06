Fresno police officer arrested on domestic violence and other charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer has been arrested and accused of domestic violence and other charges.

The officer accused is 30-year-old Devin Franco, who has been with Fresno Police since 2018.

In a news release, the department said it received a 9-1-1 call on Monday from a female victim requesting a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they determined their fellow officer had committed possible domestic violence crimes. They passed the case to Domestic Violence Unit detectives, who investigated throughout the day.

Late Monday afternoon, the officer was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment, along with misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and making harassing phone calls.

The officer has been suspended and asked to surrender his firearms and all other police property. However, he will continue to be paid during his leave.

The Fresno Police Department did not name the officer suspected in this case, however the Fresno County Sheriff's Office did provide his name and booking photo.

The Sheriff's Office said Franco spent three hours in the Fresno County Jail on Monday and was released after posting bond, adding that his bail was set at $40,000.

Franco is scheduled to make his first court appearance on February 21st.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

