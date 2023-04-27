Fresno police officer's ear torn while arresting bank burglary suspect

A Fresno police officer had part of his ear torn while arresting a suspect that allegedly burglarized a downtown Fresno bank.

Police say the 26-year-old suspect was released from jail just hours before at 2 am Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer had part of his ear torn while arresting a suspect that allegedly burglarized a downtown Fresno bank.

Officers got a call of an alarm going off at the Citi Bank on Kern and M at 6:15 Thursday morning. One officer noticed broken windows and started setting up a perimeter.

As other officers were arriving, police say the suspect ran away into an alley. The initial officer chased him and tackled him to the ground.

Other officers noticed that the arresting officer was bleeding near his head. They found that he had part of his right ear detached and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He's expected to be okay.

Police say the 26-year-old suspect was released from jail just hours before at 2 am Thursday. They added he had been arrested at least five times in the past two weeks for charges related to burglary and vandalism.