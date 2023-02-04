Police officer reunites dog with owner after garage fire in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer reunited a dog with its owner after a garage fire broke out in Central Fresno Friday night.

The fire broke out around midnight Friday on Belmont Avenue and Orchard Street.

Fresno Police responded alongside Fresno Fire.

When officers made sure all people were safely evacuated, police say Corporal Kumar went back and saved the family dog, named Rookie.

Rookie was in the backyard near, what police say, was a garage fully engulfed in flames.

Fresno Fire says the flames damaged the garage but that they were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to any homes.

Corporal Kumar was also named by police the 2022 Southeast Fresno Officer of the Year.