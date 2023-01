Water main breaks, floods roadway in west central Fresno

Fresno police are on scene at a flooded roadway on Brawley avenue in west central Fresno. It's unknown when roads will reopen.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are on scene at a flooded roadway in west central Fresno.

The affected roadway is Brawley near Clinton avenues,

Officials say a water main broke and flooded the road.

Brawley is currently closed and it's unclear when it will reopen.

If you plan on traveling in this area you'll want to find an alternate route to avoid the flooded road.