FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Do you have expired or unwanted prescription drugs in your medicine cabinet? You can get rid of them this weekend in Fresno.It's all part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The event is happening Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.The Fresno County Sheriff's Substation will serve as one of the drop-off spots. It's located at 5717 East Shields near Clovis Avenue in east central Fresno.You can drop off pills, patches and well-sealed liquids, no questions asked. You can also drop off vape devices and cartridges.You can not drop off are needles and syringes.To find a drop-off location near you, click here