Angry driver stabs 3 people during Defend Armenia protest in north Fresno

UPDATE: Police say four cars blocked off Blackstone northbound at Nees which upset drivers. The suspect stopped and confronted them before pulling out a stick and a knife. Police say he then started “swinging the knife violently”slashing three men. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/IKFPlSoekQ — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) October 29, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the suspect who stabbed three people during a Defend Armenia protest on Wednesday evening.The stabbing happened at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees, where about 150 protesters blocked off the northbound lanes of Blackstone about 6:40 pm.Police say several drivers were upset about traffic being blocked by the rally.That's when one agitated driver came out of his vehicle and had a verbal exchange with the protesters. Police say he went back to his vehicle, pulled out a wooden stick and later a knife, and began swinging it violently at the protesters.One of the victims was slashed in the arm, another in the chest, and a third's finger was slashed. All three are young men between the ages of 18 and 26 and are going to be fine.The suspect then allegedly drove off through the River Park Shopping Center, ramming into cars in his way.Police say he could be facing charges of assault. They say he was in a dark-colored sedan, and has not yet been taken into custody.