Angry driver stabs 3 people during Defend Armenia protest in north Fresno

The stabbing happened at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees, where about 150 protesters had gathered about 6:40 pm.
By and ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the suspect who stabbed three people during a Defend Armenia protest on Wednesday evening.

The stabbing happened at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees, where about 150 protesters blocked off the northbound lanes of Blackstone about 6:40 pm.

Police say several drivers were upset about traffic being blocked by the rally.

That's when one agitated driver came out of his vehicle and had a verbal exchange with the protesters. Police say he went back to his vehicle, pulled out a wooden stick and later a knife, and began swinging it violently at the protesters.



One of the victims was slashed in the arm, another in the chest, and a third's finger was slashed. All three are young men between the ages of 18 and 26 and are going to be fine.

The suspect then allegedly drove off through the River Park Shopping Center, ramming into cars in his way.



Police say he could be facing charges of assault. They say he was in a dark-colored sedan, and has not yet been taken into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno northeastproteststabbingroad rage
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young voters hold the future in their hands
10-year-old Tulare Co. girl to be honored at Rose Parade
Fresno St. announces Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval as interim president
Creek Fire: victims hitting a wall with CA Fair Plan payouts
Fresno Co. secures $15 million to turn former hotel into housing for homeless
Students return to Sierra Unified schools
New details in case of Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend
Show More
Fresno St. suspends men's basketball activities after 2 test positive for COVID-19
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Tulare County
Bond would help fund Central Unified schools and fix overcrowding
Police searching for men who robbed Kingsburg, Fowler gas stations
2 injured in head-on crash in Kings County, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News