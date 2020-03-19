Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery during shelter in place

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After the City of Fresno issued an emergency order on Wednesday requiring all non-essential businesses to close, several restaurants are changing their procedures to keep their customers safe and to stay in business.
RELATED: Great American Takeout encourages Americans to support local restaurants during coronavirus pandemic
Many people took to Facebook, asking us how they can continue to support local businesses while maintaining social distancing precautions.
So, we compiled a list with all the restaurants in Fresno that are offering take-out, delivery, or curbside pick up options.
RELATED: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic
If we missed a restaurant, or there are additional things that people need to know, let us know using the form at the bottom of this page.
(Listed in alphabetical order)
Al's Cafe
1823 W Olive Ave
Fresno, CA 93728
Open for takeout orders. 559-233-9226
Alla's Mediterranean Armenian Restaurant
3051 E. Ashlan Ave.
Fresno, CA 93726
Alla invites everyone to call her at the restaurant. She is still cooking. You can call 559-681-0988 to place a takeout or delivery order.
Andiamo Ristorante Italiano
1275 Shaw Ave #120
Clovis, CA 93612
Offering curbside pick-up.
Call: 559-298-3196
Angkor Asian Bistro & Bar
1568 E. Champlain Dr. STE 105
Fresno, CA 93720
Take-out orders available.
Call: 492-2344
Annex Kitchen
2257 W Shaw Ave,
Fresno, CA 93711
Take-out only, curbside available
Lunch 11-3
Dinner 4-8
Call: 559-248-8512
Batter Up Pancakes
8029 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Take out available. 6:30am - 1:00pm
Call: (559) 440-1221
Benaddiction
3015 W Bullard Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Curbside pick-up available.
Call: 559-374-6082
BC's Pizza & Beer
1315 Shaw Ave,
Clovis, CA 93612
Pick up and delivery only
Call: 559-297-7800
Birrieria el Taco Solito
4002 E Jensen Ave
Fresno, CA 93725
559-233-0507
BJ's Kountry Kitchen
4065 E Ashlan Ave
Fresno, CA 93726
Takeout options available. 6am to 1pm seven days a week. Delivery available through Doordash.
Call: 559-222-5206
Blufin Sushi
7033 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Takeout, curbside and delivery available.
Call: 559-412-4919
Bobby Salazars
725 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728
559-497-9920
434 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612
559-298-7898
2839 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93704
559-227-1686
1805 Herndon Ave b, Clovis, CA 93611
559-324-0484
3316 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711
559- 271-0836
Delivery and pick-up available.
Bollywood Indian Street Food
7059 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Take-out orders available and delivery through Uber Eats.
BooBoo Bean Bakery & Cafe
2063 W Bullard,
Fresno, CA 93711
Open Monday - Sunday, 9.30 a.m. - 3 p.m., back door pick up
Call: 559-570-8093
Boston Market (Bullard and Nees locations)
637 E Nees Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Curbside pick-up and free delivery available.
559-440-0500
110 E Bullard Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Curbside pick-up and free delivery available.
559-436-4455
Bulldog Burger Bistro
1782 E Barstow Ave,
Fresno, CA 93710
Pick up is available, and delivery through Uber Eats, Doordash and Grubhub.
Call: 559-492-2420.
Butterfish
8482 N Friant Rd
Fresno, CA 93720
Call: 559-478-5471
7090 N Palm Ave #109
Fresno, CA 93650
Call: 559-721-2197
Pick-up orders available.
Campagnia Bistro
1185 E Champlain Dr
Fresno, CA 93720
Take-out orders available and delivery via Doordash.
Call: 559-433-3300
Carrillo's Mexican Food
151 W Bullard #101
Clovis, CA 93612
Take-out available
Call: 559-325-5688
Casa Corona
1724 W Bullard Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Call: 559-283-8605
7044 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Call: 559-323-7409
Pick-up orders available. Free Uber Eats Delivery.
CASA de TAMALES
609 E Olive Ave, Ste C
Fresno, CA 93728
Take-out orders available.
Call: 559-541-4656
Castillo's Mexican Food
3659 E Ventura Ave,
Fresno, CA 93702
Curbside Pickup available 6.30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Call: 559-485-1635
Charley's Philly Steaks
1240 Shaw Ave. Suite 109
Clovis, CA 93611
Take out and delivery through UberEats, Doordash, Grubhub and Postmates. Call 559-325-7351 to place orders over the phone.
Mention ABC 0 to receive free fries with your order of any sandwich.
Chronic Tacos
6717 N Riverside Dr, Suite 101
Fresno, CA 93722
Take out and delivery through Uber Eats, and Doordash. Use Chronic Tacos app to order ahead for pick-up, or call the restaurant to order.
Call: 559-276-5541.
Churrasco Grill
1901 N Gateway ste 101
Fresno, Ca 93727
Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Take out, delivery and catering are available.
Call: 559-253-1266
Colorado Grill
All Fresno locations
To-go orders available and delivery through DoorDash.
Call: 559-325-3460
Cool Hand Luke's
Tulare and Clovis Locations
Offering curbside pickup, online ordering and delivery - coolhandlukes.com
Corner Bakery Cafe
8464 N Friant Rd,
Fresno, CA 93720
Delivery with Doordash, Postmates, Uber Eats; to-go orders available
Call: 559-328-5991
Cornerstone Coffee Company
1463 Fulton St
Fresno, CA 93721
To-go orders only.
Call: 559-222-4824
Cracked Pepper Bistro
6737 N Palm Ave
Fresno, CA 93704
See website for special menu
Call: 559-222-9119
Cravings Wood Grill
2220 Herndon Ave, Suite 102
Clovis, CA 93611
Open for call in orders, curbside pickup only, Monday - Saturday 11 am to 8 pm.
Call: 559-299-7669
Curry House Indian Bistro and Bar
7735 N Blackstone Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Offering take-out and delivery.
Call: 559-432-2700
Dai-Ichi
1820 Shaw Ave
Clovis, CA 93611
Take out available. Call in ahead of time for immediate pick up.
Call: 559-297-1177
DaVinci's Pizza (Marks and Willow locations)
7081 N Marks Ste. 101
Fresno, CA
Call: 559-438-8300
7509 North Willow Suite 102
Fresno, CA
Call: 559-298-9400
Take-out, delivery, online ordering.
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant
1530 E Nees Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Offering take-out or delivery
Call: 559-321-0544
2221 W Shaw Ave
Fresno, Ca 93711
Offering take-out or delivery
Call: 559-221-6338
144 N Blackstone
Fresno, Ca 93701
Offering take-out or delivery
Call: 559-237-7054
7038 N West Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Offering take-out, delivery and online ordering.
559-436-1650
5635 E Kings Canyon Rd.
Fresno 93727
Offering take-out or deliver
(559) 252-7100
1071 E Shaw
Fresno, 93710
Offering take-out or deliver
559-229-7811
1914 W Clinton Ave,
Fresno, CA 93705
Offering take-out or delivery
Call: 559-266-9893
Dog House Grill
2789 E Shaw Ave
Fresno, CA 93710
Carry-out orders available and delivery with Door Dash.
Call: 559-294-9920
Donut Fantasy
1731 W Bullard Ave Suite 111
Fresno, CA 93711
Monday - Saturday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Take out and delivery through Door Dash
DOY Grill
1845 Herndon Ave.
Clovis, CA 93611
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
559-324-8048
Take-out only.
Eddie's Bakery and Cafe
7089 N Cedar Ave,
Fresno, CA 93720
Take-out available, or order online or via Uber Eats.
Call: 559-323-0900
Elbow Room
731 W. San Jose Ave
Fresno CA 93704
Offering take out, call 559-227-1234 or visit https://elbowroomfresno.com/
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
3046 W Bullard Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Takeout, delivery and curbside service available.
Call: 559-435-2371
El Michoacáno
3639 W Shaw Ave,
Fresno, CA 93711
Takeout and delivery through Uber Eats and DoorDash available
Call: 559-275-3911
El Premio Mayor
3247 E McKinley Ave,
Fresno, CA 93703
Call in and take out orders only at the moment, curbside and delivery coming soon.
Call: (559) 498-9925
Eureka!
7775 N Palm Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Offering take-out orders and delivery through several third-party apps.
Call: 559-320-1300
Fat Jack's
625 W Shaw Ave.
Clovis, CA 93612
Drive-up available.
(559) 299-1104
Field House
2042 E Copper Avenue,
Suite 101
Fresno Ca 93730
Take out available; alcoholic beverages available for take-out with food purchase
Call: 559-433-8750
FIVE Restaurant
1110 E Champlain Dr
Fresno, CA 93720
Pick-up, curbside pick-up, and delivery offered.
Call: 559-434-5553
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
639 E Shaw Ave #149,
Fresno, CA 93710
Take-out daily from 12 pm - 8 pm with curbside delivery available. Filet & Lobster special along with new take-out menu
Call: 559-222-5823
Florentina's Pizza and Pasta
2141 Shaw Ave Unit 113
Clovis, CA 93611
559-297-8310
Pickup available
Fort Blossom Cafe
433 N Fort Washington Rd
Fresno, CA 93730
Take-out only.
Call: 559-824-1224
Full Circle Brewing Co.
620 F St
Fresno, CA 93706
Delivery and pick-up available.
Call: 559-264-6323
GG's Food Factory
2139 Kern St
Fresno, CA 93721
Take orders available and delivery on Uber Eats, Doordash and Grubhub.
Call: 559-840-1185
Good Eats Chinese Food
7724 N First St (at Nees)
Fresno CA, 93720
Take-out/Pick-up Service Offered
Call: 559-261-0238
Green Papaya Mart & Deli
2403 E Clinton Ave,
Fresno, CA 93703
Open Monday-Friday
9 am-6 pm for take-out
Call: 559-570-8450
Guadalajara Restaurant
3020 N Weber Ave
Fresno, CA 93705
559-268-9528
Gus Kebab
855 Kern St #180
Fresno, CA 93721
Take out and delivery (for 3 orders or more) options available
Call: 559-353-2119
Hacienda Tequila
1414 Clovis Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
Open 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm for take-out, closed on Tuesday
Call: 559-325-2505
Heirloom-Eats
8398 N Fresno St
Fresno, CA 93720
Pick-up orders available.
Call: 228-9735
Hino Oishi
3091 E Campus Pointe Dr.
Clovis, CA 93710
559-765-4657
They are offering discounts, delivery and curbside pickup.
House of Juju
565 Pollasky Ave #101
Clovis, CA 93612
Call ahead and walk-in orders and door dash.
Call: 559-298-3090
Huckleberrys
1083 E Champlain Drive
Fresno, CA 93720
Call: 433-4840
222 E Bullard
Fresno, CA 93710
Call: 559-440-9045
2100 Clovis Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
Call: 559-412-7889
Open 6:30 am to 3 pm daily for take out, curbside pick up, and delivery through Door Dash.
Hungry Bear Cookies
1127 N. Willow Ave.
Clovis, CA 93611
10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
559-299-6919
Free delivery of Hungry Bear Cookies (1 dozen minimum per order)
Place order from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and your cookies will be delivered between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Delivery address must be within five miles of Hungry Bear location
Hungry Howie's Pizza
4209 E. Shields Ave.
Fresno, CA 93726
(559) 227-5555
Takeout and delivery offered.
Huong Lan 9
4965 N Fresno St,
Fresno, CA 93726
To-go and curbside pick-up is available.
Call: (559) 221-8000
Huong Lan 10
5669 E Kings Canyon Rd #102,
Fresno, CA 93727
To-go and curbside pick-up is available.
Call: (559) 251-5000
Imperial Garden
6640 N. Blackstone Ave #108
Fresno, CA 93710
Take-out orders available, delivery through DoorDash
Call: 559-435-4406
India's Oven (Ashlan And Marks)
3035 W. Ashlan Ave,
Fresno, CA 93722
Open for take out, curbside delivery as well as free delivery within 5 miles on orders $50+; delivery also available via Doordash and Grubhub.
Call: 559-229-1313
India Sweets & Spices
3055 West Ashlan Ave.
Fresno, CA 93722
Open for takeout & all essential needs.
Call: 559-222-2700
https://www.facebook.com/ISSashlan
Indian Kebab Palace
1552 E Champlain Dr.
Fresno, CA 93720
Call: 559-374-6070
Irene's Cafe
747 E Olive Ave,
Fresno, CA 93728
Pickup only, closes at 8 p.m.
Call: 559-237-9919
Islitas Express
13699 E Manning ave
Suite #107
Parlier, CA 93648
Take-Out: 10am-9pm/Mon-Sun
Delivery: 4pm-8pm/ Mon-Sun
Call: 559-646-1101
Javier's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
5680 E Kings Canyon Rd
Fresno, CA 93727
Taking to-go orders, alcohol being sold with orders.
Call: 559-252-4511 or 559-252-4537
Joe's Steakhouse
831 Van Ness Ave
Fresno, CA 93721
Call: 559-486-3536
Jugo Salad & Juice Bar
1169 E Champlain Dr #5010
Fresno, CA 93720
1845 Herndon Ave
Clovis, CA 93611
Take out and delivery 8am to 8pm Daily
Jus Jo's
701 W Shaw Ave.
Clovis, CA 93612
559-322-1788
Takeout and curbside available.
Kabab City
682 E Nees Ave #101
Fresno, CA 93720
Curbside pickup and Doordash available. Free delivery and free hummus for orders over $25 for Zip Code 93720
Call: 559-435-5044
Kan Zaman Grill
6460 N Blackstone Ave #103, 105
Fresno, CA 93710
Take-out and delivery 11:00 am to 10:00 pm
Call: 559-412-7911
Kar Wah Restaurant
3025 W. Shaw Ave. #101
Fresno, CA 93711
Open Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
They are offering take out and delivery through Doordash and Postmates.
Kijima Japanese Restaurant
300 W Shaw Ave # 100,
Clovis, CA 93612
Take-out available, Tuesday - Sunday
4:30pm - 7:30pm
Monday closed
Call: 559-298-1011
Kikku Japanese Food
2336 Tulare St
Fresno, CA 93721
Take-out orders only. Call to place your order or use their app.
Call: 559-233-8890
Kunisama
6825 N Willow Ave #101
Fresno, CA 93710
Call or order online for take-out and delivery through Doordash.
Call: 559-322-5864
La Boulangerie French Bakery & Cafe
730 W Shaw Ave
Fresno, CA 93704
Fresh bread is available for take-out as well as limited breakfast and lunch items.
Call: 559-222-0555
La Elegante Taqueria
23 Kern St
Fresno, CA 93706
To-go orders only.
Call: 559-497-5844
La Maison Kabob
43 Fulton St
Fresno, CA 93728
Curbside pick-up and take-out orders. Delivery offered within two-mile radius.
Call: 559-721-7232
La Sirenita Reataurante Y Panaderia
4207 E Olive Ave
Fresno, CA 93702
Curbside pick and to-go orders. Delivery available through Uber Eats and Doordash. Free delivery with orders over $20
Call: 559-412-7476
Legends Tap House and Grill
2910 Pea Soup Andersen Blvd
Selma, CA 93662
Call: 559-891-7000
Level X Nutrition
5235 E Kings Canyon Rd #103
Fresno, CA 93727
Hours of Operation: M-F 8:00 am - 6:00 pm, Saturday 8:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Lily's Cafe
2326 Tulare St,
Fresno, CA 93721
Take-out available
Call: 559-498-6261
Livingstone's Restaurant & Pub
831 E Fern Ave,
Fresno, CA 93728
11 a.m. -7 p.m. curbside pick-up or delivery available
Call: 559-554-9662
Logan's Roadhouse
7507 N Blackstone Ave,
Fresno, CA 93720
Take out and delivery through Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Doordash, and Postmates, or call the restaurant to order.
Call: 559-437-9385
Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant
1000 Fulton St
Fresno, CA 93721
4910 E Kings Canyon Rd #103
Fresno CA 93727
(559)-452-1111
Open from 11am-3pm with take out only. Offering 10% off all orders.
Curbside pick-up available. Offering 10% off all orders.
Call: 559-497-9999
Los Rancheros Mexican Restaurant
2141 Shaw Ave Ste 101,
Clovis, CA 93611
Take-out available; Monday- Sunday 8 am-7 pm
Call: 559-326-0524
Lum's Chop Suey
609 E Divisadero St
Fresno, CA 93721
Call ahead and walk-in orders available.
Call: 559-268-7919
Luna Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria
349 Pollasky Ave,
Clovis, CA 93612
Alley pick-up, open for drive through, call and let them know you have arrived. Pick up in front as well
Call: 559-299-4141
Mah's Teriyaki Express
605 Herndon Ave #400,
Clovis, CA 93612
Monday-Thursday 11 am - 8.30 pm, Friday and Saturday 11 am-9 pm
Take-out only, calling ahead is highly recommended.
Call: 559-297-8831
Mama Mia Italian
734 W Bullard Ave
Fresno, CA 93704
Call: 559-439-5303
737 E Olive Ave
Fresno, CA 93728
Call: 559-369-4298
Take out and delivery offered at both locations
Marat's Restaurant
8961 N Cedar Ave #103,
Fresno, CA 93720
To-go orders available and delivery through Doordash
Call: 559-439-2400
Mariscos Colima
3692 W Shaw Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Take-Out Orders available.
Call: 559-275-3340
Mariscos Las Islitas
4555 E Kings Canyon Rd,
Fresno, CA 93702
Take-Out: Mon-Sun: 10am-8pm
Delivery: Mon-Sun: 12pm-6pm
Call: 559-252-2703
Maw n' Paw BBQ
2686 N Clovis Ave.
Fresno, CA 93727
Pick-up and Postmates offered
Order by phone with Drive-Up pickup: 559-348-9559
Max's Bistro and Bar
1784 W Bullard Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Call: 559-439-6900 or visit http://www.maxsbistro.com/menu/pickup/
Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop
7967 N Blackstone Ave,
Fresno, CA 93720
Order online at www.mrpickles.com
Call: 559-492-3354
The Mad Duck Brewery
3085 E Campus Pointe Dr
Fresno, CA 93710
Offering 15% off all take out orders. Curbside pick-up and delivery are available.
Call: 559-385-3825
Me n Eds
All Fresno locations
https://www.meneds.com/
Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1031 U St
Fresno, CA 93721
Curbside pick-up and deliveries are available.
Call: 559-441-7050
MEGA Texas Barbeque
2429 E McKinley Ave
Fresno, CA 93703
(Inside Arco)
Take-out, pre-orders available
Call: 214-254-6448
Michelangelo's Pizzeria
619 Woodworth Ave,
Clovis, CA 93612
Pick-up only Monday through Saturday from 4 - 9 p.m. You must call in to order first.
Call: 559-322-1666
Mimi's Bistro + Bakery
7660 N Blackstone Ave.
559-439-2669
Mimi's is doing to-go and catering. Hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mochuelo at Hotel Picadilly
2305 W Shaw Ave.
Fresno, CA 93711
Thursday - Saturday, 4pm-8pm.
Door Dash, Uber Eats.
More Than Pizza
2093 W Bullard Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Offering take-out.
Call: 559-2093
Mountain Mike's Pizza
1089 E Shaw Ave
Fresno, CA 93710
559-241-7210
Open for take-out and delivery. Daily specials and discounts available.
Delivery also available through Grubhub, DoorDash and UberEats.
Namikaze
1134 E Champlain Dr #108
Fresno, CA 93720
Delivery available.
Call: 559-478-5917
Neighbors Tap and Cook House
1175 N Fowler Ave #800,
Clovis, CA 93611
Pick-up available from 11 to 8 every day, with to-go cocktails beer and wine with food purchase
Call: 559-298-4020
Noah's Ark Restaurant & Bakery
783 E Barstow Ave,
Suite C, Fresno, CA 93710
Open Monday- Sunday 11 a.m. -8 p.m. Order with apps DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, UberEats, or call restaurant directly
Call: 559-225-1045
Oaxaca Restaurant
4773 E Belmont Ave
Fresno, CA 93702
Open from 9 am to 8 pm for take-out. Specials posted on their Facebook page.
Call: 559-454-1614
Ocampo's Mexican Restaurant
5211 E Kings Canyon Rd #103
Fresno, CA 93727
Take-out only open everyday from 8:00 to 9:00 pm.
Call: 559-252-6263
Olive Garden
6725 N Riverside Dr.
Fresno, CA 93722
Olive Garden is offering free delivery for orders over $75, and takeout made easy with online ordering, payment and carside pick-up. Starting Monday, March 23, for $12.99, guests can enjoy two nights of comfort food with Buy One Take One.
(559) 275-1034
Ordrslip
Local company that develops mobile ordering apps. Click here for a list of apps.
Ovidio Italian Restaurant
3097 W Bullard Ave,
Fresno, California 93711
Curbside pick-up and free delivery through DoorDash available
Call: 559-435-1396
Pad Thai Restaurant
198 Shaw Ave (Shaw at Minnewawa)
Clovis, CA 93612
Take-out available, as well as delivery through Postmates
Call: 559-324-1235
Panera Bread
1260 Shaw Ave
Clovis, CA 93611
Curbside pick-up, delivery, online orders, phone-in orders.
Call: 559-325-0290
Patio Café
5138 N Palm Ave
Fresno, CA 93704
Discounted family meals available. Takeout, curbside pickup available. Delivery also available.
Call: 559-243-1074
Panda City Hot Pot & Grill
458 W Shaw Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
Offering delivery and take-out for Fresno and Clovis orders from 11 am to 9 pm
Call: (559) 324-8888
Papi's Mex Grill
5624, 1560 E Champlain Dr #101
Fresno, CA 93720
Pick-up, and delivery offered.
Call: 559-434-1609 or order online.
Pete' s Teriyaki
2738 W Shaw Ave,
Fresno 93711
Take-out only Monday -Saturday 12-7 p.m.
Call: 559-276-3890
Pho 75 #2
3127 E McKinley Ave
Fresno, CA 93703
Take out and delivery service through door dash regular business hours
Sun-Thurs 8am-11pm
Fri & Sat 8am-12am
Call: 559-497-9261
Phoenician Garden
1025 E Herndon Ave #106
Fresno, CA 93720
Offering take-out and delivery via Doordash (25% off orders for six or more)
Call: 559-261-2747
The Quirky Café
901 L St
Fresno, CA 93721
Order online or call in for pick-up.
Call: 559-696-4466
Pismo's Coastal Grill
7937 N Blackstone Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Take out and curb side service. 11am-8pm. Offering 10% off all gift cards with 30% of the proceeds going to support their employees.
Call: 559-439-9463
Rob's Bayside BBQ
4190 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93726
(Located in Arco)
Offering take-out and delivery via Grubhub, Postmates, Seamless and Doordash (free deliveries to seniors)
Call: 866-932-2728
Roundup Bar-B-Q
5730 N First St # 101,
Fresno, CA 93710
Take-out orders only
Open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Call: 559-448-8501
Ramen vs Pho
3747 W Shaw Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Offering take-out
Call: 559-840-2840
Raw Fresno
2405 Capitol St #103
Fresno, CA 93721
(559) 250-5292
They are offering curbside pickup, take out, & delivery.
Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2405 Capitol St Suite 103
Fresno, CA 93721
Text orders ahead at 559-250-5292 or order online.
Red Apple Cafe
488 W Herndon Ave
Fresno, CA 93650
Take-out orders offered.
Call: 559-261-1505
Robertito's Taco Shop
All Fresno/Clovis Robertitos Taco Shop Locations Are Open
3830 N. Cedar Ave
Fresno, Ca 93726
Call: 559-227-6434
Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.
They are offering a free kids meal with the purchase of any combo meal, which can be ordered through drive-thru DoorDash.
854 Clovis Ave
Clovis, Ca 93612
Call: 559-765-4746
Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.
2623 Tuolumne St.
Fresno, Ca 93721
Call: 559-237-1034
Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.
4509 N. Blackstone Ave.
Fresno, Ca 93726
Call: 559-226-8205
Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.
333 N. Abby St.
Fresno, Ca 93701
Call: 559-445-7746
Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.
7184 N. Abby St.
Fresno, Ca
Call: 559-438-7746
Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.
44 E. Barstow Ave.
Fresno, Ca 93710
Call: 559-439-5078
Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.
7114 N. Blackstone Ave.
Fresno, Ca 93650
Call: 559-261-1157
Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.
3157 Fowler Ave.
Clovis, Ca 93611
Call: 559-840-0587
Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.
2865 E. Jensen Ave Ste 101
Fresno, Ca 93706
Call: 559-444-0467
Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.
6525 N. Riverside Dr. Ste 104
Fresno, Ca 93722
Call: 559-275-3203
Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.
Rocket Dog
Fresno and Clovis Locations
Fresno: 558-283-8096
Clovis: 559-321-8754
Curb Side and Door Dash Delivery
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Open 11 am - 7 pm
Riverpark Shopping Center
130 E Paseo del centro, Fresno, CA 93720
Call: 559-228-3150
Fashion Fair Mall
639 E Shaw Ave #167,
Fresno, CA 93710
Call: 559-240-8360
Rosie's Mexican Restaurant
1329 S Hazelwood Blvd
Fresno, CA 93702
(559) 994-0496
Round Table Pizza
3262 West Tulare (Tulare & First)
Take out and delivery available.
Call (559)-485-7878 to order, or order online or through the Round Table app. Also can order in store.
5702 N First St.
Fresno, CA 93710
Takeout and delivery only.
(559) 436-0100
Rubios Coastal Grill
Visalia, Fresno and Clovis locations.
Pick up, take out, delivery (free through app), delivery through Door Dash, Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub.
RusHour
701 W Shaw Ave # 101,
Clovis, CA 93612
Open daily 11 am - 6 pm; take-out, pick-up, and delivery with Doordash available
Call: 559-326-0574
Ruth's Chris Steak House
7844 N Blackstone Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Offering New Prix Fixe Menu for take-out.
Call: 559-490-0358
SabaiDee Thai Lao Cuisine
5730 N First St,
Fresno, CA 93710
Open 11 am - 9 pm every day for takeout
Call: 559-412-7895
Sakanaya
9447 N Fort Washington Rd. #116
Fresno CA 93730
Monday to Friday
Lunch 11:30 - 2:30
Dinner 5:00 - 8:30
Saturday, Sunday
Lunch 11:30 - 2:30
Dinner 4:30 - 8:30
Take-out order available and delivery (limited mile), discount on Teppanyaki dinner meal, family meal deal
Call: 559-433-6607
Sakura Chaya
690 E Nees Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Call: 559-438-9378
1200 Shaw Ave #105
Clovis, CA 93612
Call: 559-900-4326
To-go and curbside pick-up available
Hours of Operation:
11:30am-2:30pm
4:30pm-8:00pm
Sal's Mexican Restaurant
7476 N Fresno St
Fresno, CA
Curbside take-out and delivery for orders $30 or more. Open 10:30 am to 7:30 pm
Call: 559-438-3030
Sam's Burger
4483 N. Cedar Ave.
Fresno, Ca. 93726
559-375-1810
Open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Available for takeout and curbside.
Sam's Italian Deli & Market
2415 N First St.
Fresno, CA 93703
They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with takeout and delivery.
Call: 559-229-9346
Sandy's Country Junction
532 Clovis Ave.
Clovis, CA 93612
Santa Fe Basque Restaurant
3110 N Maroa Ave
93704 Fresno, CA
Take out is available Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Call 559-226-7499
Senor Aji Peruvian Kitchen
6701 N Milburn Ave #130,
Fresno, CA 93722
Take-out available
Hours of operation: Tuesday-Friday 12 pm - 2 pm / 5 pm - 8 pm,
Saturday 1 pm - 7 pm, Sunday 1 pm - 3 pm
Call: 559-375-1285
Sequoia Brewing Company
1188 E Champlain Dr #107
Fresno, CA 93720
Offering curbside pick-up and take-out.
Call: 559-434-2739
Shanghai Chinese Cuisine
4011 N. Blackstone Ave.
Fresno, CA 93726
559-221-0227
Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Take out and pick up available. Free delivery of $40 or more within three-miile radius. Free delivery to seniors or disabled people with no limit order and five-mile radius.
Sizzler Restaurant
3121 W. Shaw Ave
Fresno, CA
To-go orders available and delivery through third party apps.
Call: 559-227-1218
Sierra Nut House and Bistro
Villagio Shopping Center
7901 N Blackstone
Hours: Everyday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Call: 559-432-4023
Sierra & Chestnut
Hours: Monday-Friday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Call: 559-299-3052
Carry out and curbside delivery available. 25% all Sierra Nut House labeled products, 20% off wines, and 50% off all fresh cheeses
Spicy J's
165 E Paseo del Centro
Fresno, CA 93720
559-448-8894
They are offering discounts, delivery and curbside pickup.
Starving Artists Bistro
9447 N Fort Washington Rd #101
Fresno, CA 93730
Open for take-out Tuesday through Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm
Call: 559-433-0133
Subs-N-Grub
3157 Fowler Ave #102
Clovis, CA 93611
Take-out available.
Call: (559)-291-4782
Subbies Subs & More
2150 Minnewawa Ave ste d,
Clovis, CA 93612
Take-out and delivery by Grub Hub available, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 6.30 p.m.
Call: 559-478-4627
Sunnyside Diner
5235 E Kings Canyon Rd.
Fresno, CA 93727
Open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for takeout or curbside pick up.
Sunnyside Pizza
1175 N Fowler Ave #600
Clovis, CA 93611
Take-out orders available.
Call: 559-374-9361
Sushi N Pop
1788 E Barstow Ave
Fresno, CA 93710
Sushiculture Blufin Sushi and Izakaya
3187 W. Shaw Ave.
7033 North Cedar Ave.
559-227-0277, 559- 412 4919
To-go and delivery only.
Call: 559-438-1690
Sweet Lyfe Boba Bar
3052 E. Campus Pointe Dr
Fresno, CA 93611
Offering take-out orders, and offering free deliveries through DoorDash and UberEats.
Call: 559-322-1734
Sweet Mango Mart & Deli
1244 N First St
Fresno, CA 93703
Take-out and Curb-side pickup available
Call: 559-515-6889
Tacos La Piedad
2709 N Hughes Ave
Fresno, CA 93705
Take-out orders available
Call: 559-233-7858
Take 3 Burgers
1230 Fulton Street
Fresno, CA 93721
Take-out orders available and delivery through Doordash
Call: 559-489-0490
Taqueria Jaliscience
3115 E Central Ave
Fresno, CA 93725
Take-out orders only. Open 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, Monday through Sunday.
Call: 559-486-1351
Taqueria Y Carnerceria El Charrito
2327 N West Ave,
Fresno, CA 93705
Take-out available
Call: 559-445-1517
Ten Tavern
1177 N. Willow Ave. #108
Clovis, CA 93611
(559)-512-1376
Open Monday to Saturday from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Take out only.
Teriyaki Don
6731 N Cedar Ave,
Fresno, CA 93710
Takeout available, as well as delivery through DoorDash and Teriyaki Don app orders.
Call: 559-439-6759
Texas Roadhouse
3190 W. Shaw Ave
Fresno Ca. 93711
(559)274-1100
TGI Fridays
1077 E Herndon Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Offering take-out
Call: 559-977-9524
Thai Phuket
1830 N First St
Fresno, CA 93703
Offering take-out and delivery through Uber Eats. Open 10 am to 10 pm
Call: 559-709-6707
Tokyo Garden
1711 Fulton St
Fresno, CA 93721
Take-out orders available during regular dinner hours (Wed-Sun 5pm-8pm) from special menu
Call: 559-268-3596
Thai Gem
742 W Shaw Ave,
Clovis, CA 93612
Open 11 am - 2 pm and 5 pm - 8 pm, take-out available
Call: 559-298-4425
Thai Phuket
1830 N First St,
Fresno, CA 93703
Delivery service through UberEats available from 10 am -10 pm daily
Walk in or call ahead for take-out
Monday - Thursday, 10 am - 10 pm
Friday - Sunday, 10 am - 11pm
Call: 559-412-8873
The Berrock Shop
2016 W Bullard Ave,
Fresno, CA 93711
Curbside pick-up available, open Monday through Saturday. Visit website for complete menu.
Call: 559-439-0402
The Chicken Shack
North Fresno
7675 N Blackstone Ave #114
Fresno, CA 93720
Downtown Fresno
1108 Fulton St
Fresno, CA 93721
Take-out only.
The Craft House
760 Pollasky Ave
Clovis, Ca 93612
559) 259-1865
Please call for take out and curbside pick up 559-472-3398.
The Crawfish Guy
5730 N First St
Ste 102
Fresno, CA 93710
Modified hours: 3pm to 9pm daily; take-out only
Call: 559-438-2729
The Curry Pizza Company
Fresno and Clovis locations
Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Shaw & Marks: 559-365-7000
Willow & Nees: 559-206-7000
The Frappe House
2777 E. Nees Avenue,
Fresno, CA 93720
Orders available for takeout or curbside
Call ahead: 559-384-1100
Menu available on Yelp or thefrappehouse.org
The MacDonnell Deli and Grill
1320 E Shaw Ave, Ste 111
Fresno, California 93710
Call for BBQ meals to go.
Call: 559-974-2483
The Train Depot
3045 E Ashlan Ave
Fresno, CA 93726
Take-out orders available and delivery through Doordash. All orders called in for takeouts will receive 10% off of the normal menu price.
Call: 559-442-1401
The Palms
7550 N Palm Ave #101
Fresno, CA 93711
Take-out orders available and delivery through DoorDash.
Call: 559-438-0500
The Pizza Pit
4289 N. Cedar Ave.
Fresno, CA 93726
559-225-9900
They are offering delivery and carry-out. You can also find them on Uber, Postmates, Doordash and Grubhub.
The Seafood Company
4775 E Kings Canyon Rd.
Fresno, CA 93702
Preorders via telephone, offering takeout and delivery via Uber Eats
Sunday through Thursday 11am-8pm
Friday and Saturday 11am-9pm
559-255-6000
Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co
745 Fulton St
Fresno, CA 93721
Online ordering for pick or delivery at store.tiogasequoia.com. Food trucks out front also with food to go.
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant- Clovis
1125 Shaw Ave
Clovis, California 93612
Clovis location open for take-out and delivery
Call: 559-298-0290
Toshiko: Ramen and Sushi Bar
1112 Fulton St.
Fresno, CA 93721
Restaurant hours are Mon-Sat: 11am-7pm. Website to order online is www.fresnosushi.com
Tower Tea
1020 E. McKinley Ave.
Fresno, CA 93728
Store hours: Monday-Saturday 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Call: 559-269-8668
Twentieth Century Grill
1920 Tulare St
Fresno, CA 93721
Open from 11am - 5pm Monday through Friday, free delivery to downtown Fresno. Delivery also available through Doordash, Uber Eats, & Grubhub. Prices for large pizzas have been lowered by at least 50%
Call: 559-721-7275
Trelio Restaurant
438 Clovis Ave #4,
Clovis, CA 93612
Take-out available Tuesday-Saturday
Call: 559-297-0783
Umi Sushi
2321 Kern St
Fresno, CA 93721
Take-out orders only.
Call: 559-515-6636
Uncle Harry's New York Bagelry & Coffeehouse
4950 N Cedar Ave.
Fresno, CA 93726
559-490-0140
6735 N First St.
Fresno, CA 93710
559-490-7450
2780 W Shaw Ave.
Fresno, CA 93711
559-271-9085
7656 N Blackstone Ave.
Fresno, CA 93720
559-431-5404
VeniVidiVici Restaurants
1116 N Fulton St.
Fresno, CA
Open for take-out, 4 pm to 10 pm
Call: 559-266-5510
Vino Grille & Spirits
1440 E Champlain Dr #106
Fresno, CA 93720
Take-out, curbside, delivery with DoorDash and Postmates
Open 11am-8:30pm
Call: (559) 434-1771
Wahoo's Fish Tacos
7835 N Palm Ave #101
Fresno, CA 93711
Call: 559-449-8226
3053 Campus Dr
Fresno, CA 93710
Call: 559-322-1982
Take-out orders available.
Westwoods BBQ & Spice Co
8042 N Blackstone Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Take-out orders available. Drive-thru pick-up also offered. Offering 10% off all gift cards with 30% of the proceeds going to support their employees.
Call: 559-449-9227
Yard House
90 El Camino
Fresno, CA 93720
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Yard House is currently offering takeout for guests. You can place an order online or by calling (559) 261-2165
Yosemite Falls Café
4020 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93726
To-go orders available and delivery on Doordash, Uber Eats and Postmates.
Call: 559-222-7800
Yosemite Ranch
1520 E Champlain Dr
Fresno, CA 93720
Take-out orders available. Offering 10% off all gift cards with 30% of the proceeds going to support their employees.
Call: 559-434-4403
YOSHINO Japanese Restaurant
6226 N. Blackstone Ave.
Fresno, CA 93710
Open for to-go orders
20% off to-go orders until March 31st
Call: 559-431-2205
If a business needs to be added, removed, or have information changed, please fill out the form below.(mobile users tap here for form
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery during shelter in place
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns