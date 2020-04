Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery during shelter in place

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After the City of Fresno issued an emergency order on Wednesday requiring all non-essential businesses to close, several restaurants are changing their procedures to keep their customers safe and to stay in business.Many people took to Facebook, asking us how they can continue to support local businesses while maintaining social distancing precautions.So, we compiled a list with all the restaurants in Fresno that are offering take-out, delivery, or curbside pick up options.If we missed a restaurant, or there are additional things that people need to know, let us know using the form at the bottom of this page.1823 W Olive AveFresno, CA 93728Open for takeout orders. 559-233-9226Alla's Mediterranean Armenian Restaurant3051 E. Ashlan Ave.Fresno, CA 93726Alla invites everyone to call her at the restaurant. She is still cooking. You can call 559-681-0988 to place a takeout or delivery order.1275 Shaw Ave #120Clovis, CA 93612Offering curbside pick-up.Call: 559-298-31961568 E. Champlain Dr. STE 105Fresno, CA 93720Take-out orders available.Call: 492-23442257 W Shaw Ave,Fresno, CA 93711Take-out only, curbside availableLunch 11-3Dinner 4-8Call: 559-248-85128029 N Cedar AveFresno, CA 93720Take out available. 6:30am - 1:00pmCall: (559) 440-12213015 W Bullard AveFresno, CA 93711Curbside pick-up available.Call: 559-374-60821315 Shaw Ave,Clovis, CA 93612Pick up and delivery onlyCall: 559-297-78004002 E Jensen AveFresno, CA 93725559-233-05074065 E Ashlan AveFresno, CA 93726Takeout options available. 6am to 1pm seven days a week. Delivery available through Doordash.Call: 559-222-52067033 N Cedar AveFresno, CA 93720Takeout, curbside and delivery available.Call: 559-412-4919725 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728559-497-9920434 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612559-298-78982839 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93704559-227-16861805 Herndon Ave b, Clovis, CA 93611559-324-04843316 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711559- 271-0836Delivery and pick-up available.7059 N Cedar AveFresno, CA 93720Take-out orders available and delivery through Uber Eats.2063 W Bullard,Fresno, CA 93711Open Monday - Sunday, 9.30 a.m. - 3 p.m., back door pick upCall: 559-570-8093637 E Nees AveFresno, CA 93720Curbside pick-up and free delivery available.559-440-0500110 E Bullard AveFresno, CA 93711Curbside pick-up and free delivery available.559-436-44551782 E Barstow Ave,Fresno, CA 93710Pick up is available, and delivery through Uber Eats, Doordash and Grubhub.Call: 559-492-2420.8482 N Friant RdFresno, CA 93720Call: 559-478-54717090 N Palm Ave #109Fresno, CA 93650Call: 559-721-2197Pick-up orders available.1185 E Champlain DrFresno, CA 93720Take-out orders available and delivery via Doordash.Call: 559-433-3300151 W Bullard #101Clovis, CA 93612Take-out availableCall: 559-325-56881724 W Bullard AveFresno, CA 93711Call: 559-283-86057044 N Cedar AveFresno, CA 93720Call: 559-323-7409Pick-up orders available. Free Uber Eats Delivery.609 E Olive Ave, Ste CFresno, CA 93728Take-out orders available.Call: 559-541-46563659 E Ventura Ave,Fresno, CA 93702Curbside Pickup available 6.30 a.m. - 5 p.m.Call: 559-485-16351240 Shaw Ave. Suite 109Clovis, CA 93611Take out and delivery through UberEats, Doordash, Grubhub and Postmates. Call 559-325-7351 to place orders over the phone.Mention ABC 0 to receive free fries with your order of any sandwich.6717 N Riverside Dr, Suite 101Fresno, CA 93722Take out and delivery through Uber Eats, and Doordash. Use Chronic Tacos app to order ahead for pick-up, or call the restaurant to order.Call: 559-276-5541.1901 N Gateway ste 101Fresno, Ca 93727Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.Take out, delivery and catering are available.Call: 559-253-1266All Fresno locationsTo-go orders available and delivery through DoorDash.Call: 559-325-3460Tulare and Clovis LocationsOffering curbside pickup, online ordering and delivery - coolhandlukes.com8464 N Friant Rd,Fresno, CA 93720Delivery with Doordash, Postmates, Uber Eats; to-go orders availableCall: 559-328-59911463 Fulton StFresno, CA 93721To-go orders only.Call: 559-222-48246737 N Palm AveFresno, CA 93704 See website for special menuCall: 559-222-91192220 Herndon Ave, Suite 102Clovis, CA 93611Open for call in orders, curbside pickup only, Monday - Saturday 11 am to 8 pm.Call: 559-299-76697735 N Blackstone AveFresno, CA 93720Offering take-out and delivery.Call: 559-432-27001820 Shaw AveClovis, CA 93611Take out available. Call in ahead of time for immediate pick up.Call: 559-297-11777081 N Marks Ste. 101Fresno, CACall: 559-438-83007509 North Willow Suite 102Fresno, CACall: 559-298-9400Take-out, delivery, online ordering 1530 E Nees AveFresno, CA 93720Offering take-out or deliveryCall: 559-321-05442221 W Shaw AveFresno, Ca 93711Offering take-out or deliveryCall: 559-221-6338144 N BlackstoneFresno, Ca 93701Offering take-out or deliveryCall: 559-237-70547038 N West AveFresno, CA 93711Offering take-out, delivery and online ordering.559-436-16505635 E Kings Canyon Rd.Fresno 93727Offering take-out or deliver(559) 252-71001071 E ShawFresno, 93710Offering take-out or deliver559-229-78111914 W Clinton Ave,Fresno, CA 93705Offering take-out or deliveryCall: 559-266-98932789 E Shaw AveFresno, CA 93710Carry-out orders available and delivery with Door Dash.Call: 559-294-99201731 W Bullard Ave Suite 111Fresno, CA 93711Monday - Saturday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.Take out and delivery through Door Dash1845 Herndon Ave.Clovis, CA 9361111 a.m. to 9 p.m.559-324-8048Take-out only.7089 N Cedar Ave,Fresno, CA 93720Take-out available, or order online or via Uber Eats.Call: 559-323-0900731 W. San Jose AveFresno CA 93704Offering take out, call 559-227-1234 or visit https://elbowroomfresno.com/ 3046 W Bullard AveFresno, CA 93711Takeout, delivery and curbside service available.Call: 559-435-23713639 W Shaw Ave,Fresno, CA 93711Takeout and delivery through Uber Eats and DoorDash availableCall: 559-275-39113247 E McKinley Ave,Fresno, CA 93703Call in and take out orders only at the moment, curbside and delivery coming soon.Call: (559) 498-99257775 N Palm AveFresno, CA 93711Offering take-out orders and delivery through several third-party apps.Call: 559-320-1300625 W Shaw Ave.Clovis, CA 93612Drive-up available.(559) 299-11042042 E Copper Avenue,Suite 101Fresno Ca 93730Take out available; alcoholic beverages available for take-out with food purchaseCall: 559-433-87501110 E Champlain DrFresno, CA 93720Pick-up, curbside pick-up, and delivery offered.Call: 559-434-5553639 E Shaw Ave #149,Fresno, CA 93710Take-out daily from 12 pm - 8 pm with curbside delivery available. Filet & Lobster special along with new take-out menuCall: 559-222-58232141 Shaw Ave Unit 113Clovis, CA 93611559-297-8310Pickup available433 N Fort Washington RdFresno, CA 93730Take-out only.Call: 559-824-1224620 F StFresno, CA 93706Delivery and pick-up available.Call: 559-264-63232139 Kern StFresno, CA 93721Take orders available and delivery on Uber Eats, Doordash and Grubhub.Call: 559-840-11857724 N First St (at Nees)Fresno CA, 93720Take-out/Pick-up Service OfferedCall: 559-261-02382403 E Clinton Ave,Fresno, CA 93703Open Monday-Friday9 am-6 pm for take-outCall: 559-570-84503020 N Weber AveFresno, CA 93705559-268-9528855 Kern St #180Fresno, CA 93721Take out and delivery (for 3 orders or more) options availableCall: 559-353-21191414 Clovis AveClovis, CA 93612Open 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm for take-out, closed on TuesdayCall: 559-325-25058398 N Fresno StFresno, CA 93720Pick-up orders available.Call: 228-97353091 E Campus Pointe Dr.Clovis, CA 93710559-765-4657They are offering discounts, delivery and curbside pickup.565 Pollasky Ave #101Clovis, CA 93612Call ahead and walk-in orders and door dash.Call: 559-298-30901083 E Champlain DriveFresno, CA 93720Call: 433-4840222 E BullardFresno, CA 93710Call: 559-440-90452100 Clovis AveClovis, CA 93612Call: 559-412-7889Open 6:30 am to 3 pm daily for take out, curbside pick up, and delivery through Door Dash.1127 N. Willow Ave.Clovis, CA 9361110 a.m. to 9 p.m.559-299-6919Free delivery of Hungry Bear Cookies (1 dozen minimum per order)Place order from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and your cookies will be delivered between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.Delivery address must be within five miles of Hungry Bear location4209 E. Shields Ave.Fresno, CA 93726(559) 227-5555Takeout and delivery offered.4965 N Fresno St,Fresno, CA 93726To-go and curbside pick-up is available.Call: (559) 221-80005669 E Kings Canyon Rd #102,Fresno, CA 93727To-go and curbside pick-up is available.Call: (559) 251-50006640 N. Blackstone Ave #108Fresno, CA 93710Take-out orders available, delivery through DoorDashCall: 559-435-44063035 W. Ashlan Ave,Fresno, CA 93722Open for take out, curbside delivery as well as free delivery within 5 miles on orders $50+; delivery also available via Doordash and Grubhub.Call: 559-229-13133055 West Ashlan Ave.Fresno, CA 93722Open for takeout & all essential needs.Call: 559-222-2700https://www.facebook.com/ISSashlan1552 E Champlain Dr.Fresno, CA 93720Call: 559-374-6070747 E Olive Ave,Fresno, CA 93728Pickup only, closes at 8 p.m.Call: 559-237-991913699 E Manning aveSuite #107Parlier, CA 93648Take-Out: 10am-9pm/Mon-SunDelivery: 4pm-8pm/ Mon-SunCall: 559-646-11015680 E Kings Canyon RdFresno, CA 93727Taking to-go orders, alcohol being sold with orders.Call: 559-252-4511 or 559-252-4537831 Van Ness AveFresno, CA 93721Call: 559-486-35361169 E Champlain Dr #5010Fresno, CA 937201845 Herndon AveClovis, CA 93611Take out and delivery 8am to 8pm Daily701 W Shaw Ave.Clovis, CA 93612559-322-1788Takeout and curbside available.682 E Nees Ave #101Fresno, CA 93720Curbside pickup and Doordash available. Free delivery and free hummus for orders over $25 for Zip Code 93720Call: 559-435-50446460 N Blackstone Ave #103, 105Fresno, CA 93710Take-out and delivery 11:00 am to 10:00 pmCall: 559-412-7911Kar Wah Restaurant3025 W. Shaw Ave. #101Fresno, CA 93711Open Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.They are offering take out and delivery through Doordash and Postmates.300 W Shaw Ave # 100,Clovis, CA 93612Take-out available, Tuesday - Sunday4:30pm - 7:30pmMonday closedCall: 559-298-10112336 Tulare StFresno, CA 93721Take-out orders only. Call to place your order or use their app.Call: 559-233-88906825 N Willow Ave #101Fresno, CA 93710Call or order online for take-out and delivery through Doordash.Call: 559-322-5864730 W Shaw AveFresno, CA 93704Fresh bread is available for take-out as well as limited breakfast and lunch items.Call: 559-222-055523 Kern StFresno, CA 93706To-go orders only.Call: 559-497-584443 Fulton StFresno, CA 93728Curbside pick-up and take-out orders. Delivery offered within two-mile radius.Call: 559-721-72324207 E Olive AveFresno, CA 93702Curbside pick and to-go orders. Delivery available through Uber Eats and Doordash. Free delivery with orders over $20Call: 559-412-74762910 Pea Soup Andersen BlvdSelma, CA 93662Call: 559-891-70005235 E Kings Canyon Rd #103Fresno, CA 93727Hours of Operation: M-F 8:00 am - 6:00 pm, Saturday 8:00 pm - 12:00 pm2326 Tulare St,Fresno, CA 93721Take-out availableCall: 559-498-6261831 E Fern Ave,Fresno, CA 9372811 a.m. -7 p.m. curbside pick-up or delivery availableCall: 559-554-96627507 N Blackstone Ave,Fresno, CA 93720Take out and delivery through Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Doordash, and Postmates, or call the restaurant to order.Call: 559-437-93851000 Fulton StFresno, CA 937214910 E Kings Canyon Rd #103Fresno CA 93727(559)-452-1111Open from 11am-3pm with take out only. Offering 10% off all orders.Curbside pick-up available. Offering 10% off all orders.Call: 559-497-99992141 Shaw Ave Ste 101,Clovis, CA 93611Take-out available; Monday- Sunday 8 am-7 pmCall: 559-326-0524609 E Divisadero StFresno, CA 93721Call ahead and walk-in orders available.Call: 559-268-7919349 Pollasky Ave,Clovis, CA 93612Alley pick-up, open for drive through, call and let them know you have arrived. Pick up in front as wellCall: 559-299-4141605 Herndon Ave #400,Clovis, CA 93612Monday-Thursday 11 am - 8.30 pm, Friday and Saturday 11 am-9 pmTake-out only, calling ahead is highly recommended.Call: 559-297-8831734 W Bullard AveFresno, CA 93704Call: 559-439-5303737 E Olive AveFresno, CA 93728Call: 559-369-4298Take out and delivery offered at both locations8961 N Cedar Ave #103,Fresno, CA 93720To-go orders available and delivery through DoordashCall: 559-439-24003692 W Shaw AveFresno, CA 93711Take-Out Orders available.Call: 559-275-33404555 E Kings Canyon Rd,Fresno, CA 93702Take-Out: Mon-Sun: 10am-8pmDelivery: Mon-Sun: 12pm-6pmCall: 559-252-2703Maw n' Paw BBQ2686 N Clovis Ave.Fresno, CA 93727Pick-up and Postmates offeredOrder by phone with Drive-Up pickup: 559-348-95591784 W Bullard AveFresno, CA 93711Call: 559-439-6900 or visit http://www.maxsbistro.com/menu/pickup/ 7967 N Blackstone Ave,Fresno, CA 93720Order online at www.mrpickles.comCall: 559-492-33543085 E Campus Pointe DrFresno, CA 93710Offering 15% off all take out orders. Curbside pick-up and delivery are available.Call: 559-385-3825All Fresno locations1031 U StFresno, CA 93721Curbside pick-up and deliveries are available.Call: 559-441-70502429 E McKinley AveFresno, CA 93703(Inside Arco)Take-out, pre-orders availableCall: 214-254-6448619 Woodworth Ave,Clovis, CA 93612Pick-up only Monday through Saturday from 4 - 9 p.m. You must call in to order first.Call: 559-322-16667660 N Blackstone Ave.559-439-2669Mimi's is doing to-go and catering. Hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.2305 W Shaw Ave.Fresno, CA 93711Thursday - Saturday, 4pm-8pm.Door Dash, Uber Eats.2093 W Bullard AveFresno, CA 93711Offering take-out.Call: 559-2093Mountain Mike's Pizza1089 E Shaw AveFresno, CA 93710559-241-7210Open for take-out and delivery. Daily specials and discounts available.Delivery also available through Grubhub, DoorDash and UberEats.1134 E Champlain Dr #108Fresno, CA 93720Delivery available.Call: 559-478-59171175 N Fowler Ave #800,Clovis, CA 93611Pick-up available from 11 to 8 every day, with to-go cocktails beer and wine with food purchaseCall: 559-298-4020783 E Barstow Ave,Suite C, Fresno, CA 93710Open Monday- Sunday 11 a.m. -8 p.m. Order with apps DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, UberEats, or call restaurant directlyCall: 559-225-10454773 E Belmont AveFresno, CA 93702Open from 9 am to 8 pm for take-out. Specials posted on their Facebook page.Call: 559-454-16145211 E Kings Canyon Rd #103Fresno, CA 93727Take-out only open everyday from 8:00 to 9:00 pm.Call: 559-252-62636725 N Riverside Dr.Fresno, CA 93722Olive Garden is offering free delivery for orders over $75, and takeout made easy with online ordering, payment and carside pick-up. Starting Monday, March 23, for $12.99, guests can enjoy two nights of comfort food with Buy One Take One.(559) 275-1034Local company that develops mobile ordering apps. Click here for a list of apps 3097 W Bullard Ave,Fresno, California 93711Curbside pick-up and free delivery through DoorDash availableCall: 559-435-1396198 Shaw Ave (Shaw at Minnewawa)Clovis, CA 93612Take-out available, as well as delivery through PostmatesCall: 559-324-12351260 Shaw AveClovis, CA 93611Curbside pick-up, delivery, online orders, phone-in orders.Call: 559-325-02905138 N Palm AveFresno, CA 93704Discounted family meals available. Takeout, curbside pickup available. Delivery also available.Call: 559-243-1074458 W Shaw AveClovis, CA 93612Offering delivery and take-out for Fresno and Clovis orders from 11 am to 9 pmCall: (559) 324-88885624, 1560 E Champlain Dr #101Fresno, CA 93720Pick-up, and delivery offered.Call: 559-434-1609 or order online 2738 W Shaw Ave,Fresno 93711Take-out only Monday -Saturday 12-7 p.m.Call: 559-276-38903127 E McKinley AveFresno, CA 93703Take out and delivery service through door dash regular business hoursSun-Thurs 8am-11pmFri & Sat 8am-12amCall: 559-497-92611025 E Herndon Ave #106Fresno, CA 93720Offering take-out and delivery via Doordash (25% off orders for six or more)Call: 559-261-2747901 L StFresno, CA 93721 Order online or call in for pick-up.Call: 559-696-44667937 N Blackstone AveFresno, CA 93711Take out and curb side service. 11am-8pm. Offering 10% off all gift cards with 30% of the proceeds going to support their employees.Call: 559-439-94634190 N Cedar AveFresno, CA 93726(Located in Arco)Offering take-out and delivery via Grubhub, Postmates, Seamless and Doordash (free deliveries to seniors)Call: 866-932-27285730 N First St # 101,Fresno, CA 93710Take-out orders onlyOpen Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Call: 559-448-85013747 W Shaw AveFresno, CA 93711Offering take-outCall: 559-840-28402405 Capitol St #103Fresno, CA 93721(559) 250-5292They are offering curbside pickup, take out, & delivery.Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.2405 Capitol St Suite 103Fresno, CA 93721Text orders ahead at 559-250-5292 or order online.488 W Herndon AveFresno, CA 93650Take-out orders offered.Call: 559-261-1505All Fresno/Clovis Robertitos Taco Shop Locations Are Open3830 N. Cedar AveFresno, Ca 93726Call: 559-227-6434Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.They are offering a free kids meal with the purchase of any combo meal, which can be ordered through drive-thru DoorDash.854 Clovis AveClovis, Ca 93612Call: 559-765-4746Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.2623 Tuolumne St.Fresno, Ca 93721Call: 559-237-1034Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.4509 N. Blackstone Ave.Fresno, Ca 93726Call: 559-226-8205Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.333 N. Abby St.Fresno, Ca 93701Call: 559-445-7746Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.7184 N. Abby St.Fresno, CaCall: 559-438-7746Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.44 E. Barstow Ave.Fresno, Ca 93710Call: 559-439-5078Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.7114 N. Blackstone Ave.Fresno, Ca 93650Call: 559-261-1157Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.3157 Fowler Ave.Clovis, Ca 93611Call: 559-840-0587Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.2865 E. Jensen Ave Ste 101Fresno, Ca 93706Call: 559-444-0467Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.6525 N. Riverside Dr. Ste 104Fresno, Ca 93722Call: 559-275-3203Available by drive-thru, pick-up and delivery on Doordash app.Fresno and Clovis LocationsFresno: 558-283-8096Clovis: 559-321-8754Curb Side and Door Dash DeliveryOpen 11 am - 7 pmRiverpark Shopping Center130 E Paseo del centro, Fresno, CA 93720Call: 559-228-3150Fashion Fair Mall639 E Shaw Ave #167,Fresno, CA 93710Call: 559-240-83601329 S Hazelwood BlvdFresno, CA 93702(559) 994-04963262 West Tulare (Tulare & First)Take out and delivery available.Call (559)-485-7878 to order, or order online or through the Round Table app. Also can order in store.5702 N First St.Fresno, CA 93710Takeout and delivery only.(559) 436-0100Visalia, Fresno and Clovis locations.Pick up, take out, delivery (free through app), delivery through Door Dash, Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub.701 W Shaw Ave # 101,Clovis, CA 93612Open daily 11 am - 6 pm; take-out, pick-up, and delivery with Doordash availableCall: 559-326-05747844 N Blackstone AveFresno, CA 93720Offering New Prix Fixe Menu for take-out.Call: 559-490-03585730 N First St,Fresno, CA 93710Open 11 am - 9 pm every day for takeoutCall: 559-412-78959447 N Fort Washington Rd. #116Fresno CA 93730Monday to FridayLunch 11:30 - 2:30Dinner 5:00 - 8:30Saturday, SundayLunch 11:30 - 2:30Dinner 4:30 - 8:30Take-out order available and delivery (limited mile), discount on Teppanyaki dinner meal, family meal dealCall: 559-433-6607690 E Nees AveFresno, CA 93720Call: 559-438-93781200 Shaw Ave #105Clovis, CA 93612Call: 559-900-4326To-go and curbside pick-up availableHours of Operation:11:30am-2:30pm4:30pm-8:00pm7476 N Fresno StFresno, CACurbside take-out and delivery for orders $30 or more. Open 10:30 am to 7:30 pmCall: 559-438-30304483 N. Cedar Ave.Fresno, Ca. 93726559-375-1810Open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Available for takeout and curbside.2415 N First St.Fresno, CA 93703They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with takeout and delivery.Call: 559-229-9346532 Clovis Ave.Clovis, CA 936123110 N Maroa Ave93704 Fresno, CATake out is available Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.Call 559-226-74996701 N Milburn Ave #130,Fresno, CA 93722Take-out availableHours of operation: Tuesday-Friday 12 pm - 2 pm / 5 pm - 8 pm,Saturday 1 pm - 7 pm, Sunday 1 pm - 3 pmCall: 559-375-12851188 E Champlain Dr #107Fresno, CA 93720Offering curbside pick-up and take-out.Call: 559-434-2739Shanghai Chinese Cuisine4011 N. Blackstone Ave.Fresno, CA 93726559-221-0227Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Saturday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.Take out and pick up available. Free delivery of $40 or more within three-miile radius. Free delivery to seniors or disabled people with no limit order and five-mile radius.3121 W. Shaw AveFresno, CATo-go orders available and delivery through third party apps.Call: 559-227-1218Villagio Shopping Center7901 N BlackstoneHours: Everyday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pmCall: 559-432-4023Sierra & ChestnutHours: Monday-Friday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pmCall: 559-299-3052Carry out and curbside delivery available. 25% all Sierra Nut House labeled products, 20% off wines, and 50% off all fresh cheeses165 E Paseo del CentroFresno, CA 93720559-448-8894They are offering discounts, delivery and curbside pickup.9447 N Fort Washington Rd #101Fresno, CA 93730Open for take-out Tuesday through Sunday from 11 am to 8 pmCall: 559-433-01333157 Fowler Ave #102Clovis, CA 93611Take-out available.Call: (559)-291-47822150 Minnewawa Ave ste d,Clovis, CA 93612Take-out and delivery by Grub Hub available, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 6.30 p.m.Call: 559-478-46275235 E Kings Canyon Rd.Fresno, CA 93727Open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for takeout or curbside pick up.1175 N Fowler Ave #600Clovis, CA 93611Take-out orders available.Call: 559-374-93611788 E Barstow AveFresno, CA 937103187 W. Shaw Ave.7033 North Cedar Ave.559-227-0277, 559- 412 4919To-go and delivery only.Call: 559-438-16903052 E. Campus Pointe DrFresno, CA 93611Offering take-out orders, and offering free deliveries through DoorDash and UberEats.Call: 559-322-17341244 N First StFresno, CA 93703Take-out and Curb-side pickup availableCall: 559-515-68892709 N Hughes AveFresno, CA 93705Take-out orders availableCall: 559-233-78581230 Fulton StreetFresno, CA 93721Take-out orders available and delivery through DoordashCall: 559-489-04903115 E Central AveFresno, CA 93725Take-out orders only. Open 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, Monday through Sunday.Call: 559-486-13512327 N West Ave,Fresno, CA 93705Take-out availableCall: 559-445-15171177 N. Willow Ave. #108Clovis, CA 93611(559)-512-1376Open Monday to Saturday from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Take out only.6731 N Cedar Ave,Fresno, CA 93710Takeout available, as well as delivery through DoorDash and Teriyaki Don app orders.Call: 559-439-67593190 W. Shaw AveFresno Ca. 93711(559)274-11001077 E Herndon AveFresno, CA 93720Offering take-outCall: 559-977-95241830 N First StFresno, CA 93703Offering take-out and delivery through Uber Eats. Open 10 am to 10 pmCall: 559-709-67071711 Fulton StFresno, CA 93721Take-out orders available during regular dinner hours (Wed-Sun 5pm-8pm) from special menu Call: 559-268-3596742 W Shaw Ave,Clovis, CA 93612Open 11 am - 2 pm and 5 pm - 8 pm, take-out availableCall: 559-298-44251830 N First St,Fresno, CA 93703Delivery service through UberEats available from 10 am -10 pm dailyWalk in or call ahead for take-outMonday - Thursday, 10 am - 10 pmFriday - Sunday, 10 am - 11pmCall: 559-412-88732016 W Bullard Ave,Fresno, CA 93711Curbside pick-up available, open Monday through Saturday. Visit website for complete menu.Call: 559-439-0402North Fresno7675 N Blackstone Ave #114Fresno, CA 93720Downtown Fresno1108 Fulton StFresno, CA 93721Take-out only.760 Pollasky AveClovis, Ca 93612559) 259-1865Please call for take out and curbside pick up 559-472-3398.5730 N First StSte 102Fresno, CA 93710Modified hours: 3pm to 9pm daily; take-out onlyCall: 559-438-2729Fresno and Clovis locationsOpen 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.Shaw & Marks: 559-365-7000Willow & Nees: 559-206-70002777 E. Nees Avenue,Fresno, CA 93720Orders available for takeout or curbsideCall ahead: 559-384-1100Menu available on Yelp or thefrappehouse.org1320 E Shaw Ave, Ste 111Fresno, California 93710Call for BBQ meals to go.Call: 559-974-24833045 E Ashlan AveFresno, CA 93726Take-out orders available and delivery through Doordash. All orders called in for takeouts will receive 10% off of the normal menu price.Call: 559-442-14017550 N Palm Ave #101Fresno, CA 93711Take-out orders available and delivery through DoorDash.Call: 559-438-05004289 N. Cedar Ave.Fresno, CA 93726559-225-9900They are offering delivery and carry-out. You can also find them on Uber, Postmates, Doordash and Grubhub.4775 E Kings Canyon Rd.Fresno, CA 93702Preorders via telephone, offering takeout and delivery via Uber EatsSunday through Thursday 11am-8pmFriday and Saturday 11am-9pm559-255-6000745 Fulton StFresno, CA 93721Online ordering for pick or delivery at store.tiogasequoia.com. Food trucks out front also with food to go.1125 Shaw AveClovis, California 93612Clovis location open for take-out and deliveryCall: 559-298-02901112 Fulton St.Fresno, CA 93721Restaurant hours are Mon-Sat: 11am-7pm. Website to order online is www.fresnosushi.com 1020 E. McKinley Ave.Fresno, CA 93728Store hours: Monday-Saturday 12:00 pm - 6:00 pmCall: 559-269-86681920 Tulare StFresno, CA 93721Open from 11am - 5pm Monday through Friday, free delivery to downtown Fresno. Delivery also available through Doordash, Uber Eats, & Grubhub. Prices for large pizzas have been lowered by at least 50%Call: 559-721-7275438 Clovis Ave #4,Clovis, CA 93612Take-out available Tuesday-SaturdayCall: 559-297-07832321 Kern StFresno, CA 93721Take-out orders only.Call: 559-515-66364950 N Cedar Ave.Fresno, CA 93726559-490-01406735 N First St.Fresno, CA 93710559-490-74502780 W Shaw Ave.Fresno, CA 93711559-271-90857656 N Blackstone Ave.Fresno, CA 93720559-431-54041116 N Fulton St.Fresno, CAOpen for take-out, 4 pm to 10 pmCall: 559-266-55101440 E Champlain Dr #106Fresno, CA 93720Take-out, curbside, delivery with DoorDash and PostmatesOpen 11am-8:30pmCall: (559) 434-17717835 N Palm Ave #101Fresno, CA 93711Call: 559-449-82263053 Campus DrFresno, CA 93710Call: 559-322-1982Take-out orders available.8042 N Blackstone AveFresno, CA 93720Take-out orders available. Drive-thru pick-up also offered. Offering 10% off all gift cards with 30% of the proceeds going to support their employees.Call: 559-449-922790 El CaminoFresno, CA 9372011 a.m. to 9 p.m.Yard House is currently offering takeout for guests. You can place an order online or by calling (559) 261-21654020 N Cedar AveFresno, CA 93726To-go orders available and delivery on Doordash, Uber Eats and Postmates.Call: 559-222-78001520 E Champlain DrFresno, CA 93720Take-out orders available. Offering 10% off all gift cards with 30% of the proceeds going to support their employees.Call: 559-434-44036226 N. Blackstone Ave.Fresno, CA 93710Open for to-go orders20% off to-go orders until March 31stCall: 559-431-2205If a business needs to be added, removed, or have information changed, please fill out the form below.