Discussions could continue on new logo for Visalia

The city revealed its new logo at the beginning of May.

City leaders say it's intended to mark a new beginning while honoring the past.

The total price tag for the rebrand was $150,000.

Half of that money was used for the new logo, which included interviews with locals and feedback.

The other half included a recruitment and hiring portfolio, an effort to get more employers and employees in the city.

On the city's Facebook, they've received a lot of comments about the logo.

Some community members say it's just too simple and prefer the old one.

"We are called the 'Gateway to the Sequoias,'" says Visalia resident Efrain Becerra. "We have a history, a long-term history since the 1800's and that logo had all of Visalia's resources in it. It told a story. It was voted on 20 years ago by the people."

The new look is also set to honor Visalia's 150th anniversary.

The city says they've had many private supporters, but hear the concerns of the community.

The request to add the logo discussion is currently on the city council's consent agenda, which means there will be no discussion on it and will be approved in one motion.

That's unless a request is made by a council member to remove it so it could be discussed.

The meeting is expected to start at 7 pm Monday.