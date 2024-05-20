2 arrested for deadly April shooting of man in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are now in custody for the deadly shooting of a man in northwest Fresno in April.

Authorities arrested Terrance Gonzalez during a search warrant operation last week, and Lesean Bradshaw had charges added as he was already in custody for an unrelated case.

The shooting happened on April 17 when 44-year-old David Holliman was driving in the area of Fairmont and Holt avenues. His girlfriend and their two children, a four-year-old and an eight-year-old, were also in the car.

Police say Gonzalez and Bradshaw walked up to the vehicle after Holliman pulled over on Fairmont, and one of the suspects opened fire.

Holliman was hospitalized and ultimately died from his injuries on April 27.

His girlfriend and their children were not hurt, but Gonzalez and Bradshaw are also facing attempted murder charges because they were in the car.

This was Fresno's 11th murder of the year.