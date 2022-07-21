Take the perfect pic at Fresno's first selfie studio

The business is celebrating its opening with an Instagram giveaway.

Selfie Land Fresno at River Park has over 20 unique backdrops and props you can pose with for the perfect pic.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get ready to strike a pose!

Fresno's River Park is now home to Fresno's first selfie studio.

Selfie Land Fresno has over 20 unique backdrops and props you can pose with for the perfect pic.

The owner says she was inspired to open the studio after visiting the Selfie museum in Houston.

"I wanted to have a place where content creators could come, business owners could come to have a place to film content, have a place to feel comfortable, let loose. There's so many different rooms, you could literally jump in and out of character in each room," says owner Paris Jackson.

Two lucky winners will receive gift cards to Regal cinema, Jamba Juice and a voucher for a free session for you and your friend.

Details on how to enter are on their Instagram page.

The contest ends on July 24th with winners announced the following day.