Fresno shooter missed, arrested for assault with a firearm

By
Fresno police arrested a 19-year-old man with two guns after they say he shot at another teenager in southeast Fresno early Saturday morning.

Officers got a call for help and a Shotspotter notification coming from Mono and Maple at about 1:30 a.m.

They say the shooter missed, and the victim ran away after the gunfire, so he's one of the people they interviewed.

"Investigators are now talking to people, contacting witnesses," said Lt. Tim Tietjen. "Hopefully we'll be able to determine what the motive was. Honestly, it just sounds like it was an argument that escalated and then the suspect shot at the victim, it appears out of anger."

Officers arrested Angel Cruz at the apartments with two guns.

They booked him in jail for assault with a deadly weapon.
