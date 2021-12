FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is being treated for gunshot wounds after a possible carjacking in downtown Fresno.Police say the victim drove himself to the hospital.This happened just after 2 in the morning.Officers say the 29-year-old was in his car near C and Fresno Street when he was approached by two or three men.He told officers they tried to steal his car and one of them opened fire.He was shot at least twice in the upper body, but is expected to recover.