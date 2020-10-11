16-year-old girl shot and killed in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in Central Fresno Saturday night.

Authorities say it happened near Belmont and Glenn when the girl and her friend were in a car. Another car pulled up and opened fire at least 15 times.

The girl was shot twice in the chest and died, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the wrist.

A gas station near the intersection is taped off as the investigation continues.
