Families call for justice after woman, teen killed in separate Fresno shootings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With tears in their eyes, family and friends gathered in central Fresno to mourn the loss of 16-year-old Alize Morales.
The teen was shot and killed Saturday night on Calaveras near Belmont Avenue.
"It could be anybody at any time, so it touches me having a mother's heart to have your child tragically taken away from you," said Marcia Bell.
According to Fresno police, Morales and a 16-year-old boy were in a parked vehicle when another car pulled up and fired 15 rounds at them.
She was shot twice in the chest and died from her injuries. The boy was hit once in the wrist.
A close family friend told Action News Morales wasn't in any gangs.
She had a smile that could light up any room and was full of joy. As Morales' loved ones remembered her, a group of neighbors prayed over them and the community.
"We know that it was an act of God that we would all be here together because we wanted to pray not only for the neighborhood and we want to pray for the individuals who are being impacted by this tragedy," said Bell.
Across town, more heartbreak.
This was not the 28th birthday the Packard family ever envisioned for Ronshanique Packard.
"This does not make sense at all. She had a lot to live for," said her mother, Valerie Packard
Friday morning, Ronshanique was shot and killed in northwest Fresno near Shaw and Holt Avenues.
Police found her inside her car with a gunshot to her chest.
Her family said she was dropping off a friend before she headed home. They believe she was the victim of a drive-by shooting.
"So heartbreaking, just sickening," she said.
She never made it back to her eight-year-old daughter Amaya Howard.
Amaya holds on tightly to the memory of her mom. "She is sweet and kind and generous," she said
So far this year, there have been a little more than 40 homicides in the city of Fresno.
The Packard's are now demanding change as they cope with the loss of their loved one.
"It needs to stop," said Packard. "It doesn't make any sense, all this anger."
The investigation continues into the deaths of both victims.
As of right now, police are still gathering suspect information. They are asking any witnesses to come forward.
