Fresno murder suspect has lengthy criminal record

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 31-year-old Jerry Rodriguez has officially been charged by the Fresno County District Attorney's Office with the murder of 41-year-old Salvador Olivera.

Olivera was shot multiple times on March 28 at The Parks apartments in Fig Garden.

"We have an argument, then shots rang out and unfortunately, Mr. Olivera suffered fatal gunfire," said Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department's homicide unit.

After the deadly shooting, Rodriguez got away. Tips from the public submitted to CrimeStoppers helped officers track him down to a motel on Blackstone and Barstow.

Rodriguez is no stranger to the law. Fresno Police say his lengthy rap sheet starts out with several car thefts, then gets more serious.

"Progression from multiple arrests of auto thefts to narcotics possession, narcotics for sale. And then we see a steady increase related to crime. Robberies, assault with a deadly weapon, things of that sort," said Cervantes.

He went to prison for his assault with a deadly weapon conviction -- but was released early and was on probation at the time of Olivera's murder.

Olivera's pregnant girlfriend was there at the time of the shooting.

Action News spoke with her, but she did not want to go on camera. She said she was dating Olivera for several years and was never in a romantic relationship with Jerry Rodriguez. Prior information from police suggested Rodriguez and Olivera were romantic rivals.

Rodrigues is expected to have his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

