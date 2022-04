FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tip submitted to Valley Crimestoppers helped Fresno police catch a man accused of murdering his romantic rival.Police had been searching for 31-year-old Jerry Rodriguez since March 28.He's accused of shooting 41-year-old Salvador Olivera after showing up at his ex-girlfriend's apartment at Fruit and Ashlan.Olivera died at the scene.Police say Rodriguez was found Sunday and arrested at a Fresno motel on Blackstone and Barstow.He's now in jail, booked on murder charges.