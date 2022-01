This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police officers fired shots while responding to an incident in downtown Fresno on Thursday afternoon.Fresno police responded to reports of a disturbance at the Meux Home Museum on Tulare and R Street just after 12:30 pm.At one point, officers opened fire on a suspect, but it's not yet known if the gunfire hit the person.Investigators are now searching for the suspect in the area. Tulare Avenue is closed from R Street to Q Street.Officials at Jefferson Elementary say they were notified of the police activity in the area, but the school has not been placed on lockdown.