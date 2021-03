FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a deadly shooting in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.Officers were called out to Lamona Avenue and 5th Street shortly before 7:00 am.Investigators say they have a female victim and someone has been detained. No further information on what led up to the shooting was immediately available.Officers have blocked off the street while detectives continue their investigation.This is Fresno's 21st homicide investigation of the year.