Suspect on bicycle shoots 2 men in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were injured after someone on a bicycle opened fire on them in central Fresno on Sunday night.Fresno police say they received a ShotSpotter report of 16 shots being fired at Harrison and Thomas just before 11:30 p.m.One man was shot in the stomach and lower body, while the other was hit in the upper body and stomach.Investigators believe the shooter was on a bicycle."It appears as if they were on foot at the corner when they were contacted by the subject on the bike for an unknown reason, and then several minutes later, the gunshots rang out," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall.Police say the victims ran toward Harrison after they were shot.One man was taken to the hospital and was rushed into emergency surgery. His condition is unknown. The other man is expected to recover.Officers say he is not cooperating with the investigation.A description of the suspect has not been provided.