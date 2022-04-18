shooting

Fresno police searching for suspects after multiple shootings on Easter Sunday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police searching for suspects after multiple shootings on Easter Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Easter Sunday saw several shootings across the city of Fresno.

The gun violence started at about 1 am on Sunday when three to five shots were fired near Brooks and McKinley.

Stray bullets struck two apartments, hitting a woman in her arm. She was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Another apparent random act of violence happened hours later.

"Victim says it's random. He was out with his son for a drive when he noticed a vehicle following him," said Fresno Police Sgt. Ray Villalvazo.

Two to three suspects in an SUV fired multiple rounds at a man driving through southeast Fresno near his home on Grove Avenue.

His six-year-old son was in the car with him.

Police say as many as 28 high-caliber rounds were fired before the suspects got away.

"At any time you feel like someone is following you or there's something suspicious going on, always try to avoid going home, stay on a public road," said Sgt. Villalvazo.

Then at about 3 pm, a man walking near Yale and Orchard was shot twice in the chest and arm by someone in a passing SUV.

The victim ran to Radio Park and called the police.

Officers say they found a live round of 45 caliber ammunition and a 45 caliber magazine with live rounds near the scene.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Despite these shootings happening on a holiday, all of the victims are expected to survive.

Police are still searching for suspects in each of the shootings.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the Fresno Police Department of Crimestoppers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocrimeshots firedgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot multiple times near Fresno park, police say
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Stray bullets hit 2 apartments in Fresno, 1 resident hospitalized
Police arrest suspect in mall shooting that left 14 injured
TOP STORIES
City of Fresno poised to buy Tower Theatre
Man stabbed during robbery in central Fresno
108th Clovis Rodeo kicks off with annual blood drive
CHP identifies suspected DUI driver involved in deadly crash
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Hundreds flock to Fresno's Woodward Park to celebrate Easter Sunday
Man shot multiple times near Fresno park, police say
Show More
Kindergartener shares bottle of tequila with classmates at school
Woman shocked to find 70 strangers added to her bank account
Tax Day 2022: An extension may be better than rushing a return
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
Huge fire tears through 4 homes in Visalia
More TOP STORIES News