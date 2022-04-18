Man shot multiple times near Fresno park, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot near a central Fresno park on the afternoon of Easter Sunday.Police were called out to Radio Park at First and Clinton Avenue around 3 for reports of a shooting victim.When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man who had gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.First responders rushed him to the hospital and he's expected to survive his injuries.Investigators say the man was about a block away in the area of Yale and Orchard Avenues when someone - possibly in a red SUV - shot him.Officers have not released a suspect description at this time but did say a magazine from the suspect's gun may have been left behind at the scene.