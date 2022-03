FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for the suspects who broke into the Sisk Courthouse in downtown Fresno early Monday morning.Investigators say the suspects got into the building on the first floor and rummaged through several offices.Officials are still working to determine if anything was taken.The California Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation because the courthouse is a state building.They say a suspect is a man they believe may be experiencing homelessness.