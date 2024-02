Fresno Social Sports letting you re-imagine Winter Formal

A local group is taking athletics, friendship and fun and putting them all together.

A local group is taking athletics, friendship and fun and putting them all together.

A local group is taking athletics, friendship and fun and putting them all together.

A local group is taking athletics, friendship and fun and putting them all together.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local group is taking athletics, friendship and fun and putting them all together.

"Fresno Social Sports" hosts a variety of events hoping to create connections in our community.

We sat down with a few of the co-captains to chat about an upcoming event where Winter Formal is re-imagined.

"A Night to Remember Again" is Saturday, February 10, at 7 pm at the Tioga Sequoia Beer Garden in Downtown Fresno.

For more details and ticket information, visit their website.