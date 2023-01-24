4 teenagers detained after stabbing incident at Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO. Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are trying to determine what led up to stabbing between four teenagers in Southeast Fresno.

It happened at an apartment complex on Woodward and Chance just after 3pm.

Authorities say a fight broke out between the teens, when one of them pulled out a sharp object, cutting the other three.

The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and those injured were taken to the hospital.

All four teens who range in age from 13 to 14 years old have been detained.

Police are still trying to determine whether the stabbing was in self-defense.