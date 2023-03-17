The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band was feeling "the luck of the Irish" in Dublin, Ireland on St. Patrick's Day!

Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band performs in Dublin on St. Patrick's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- About 100 members of the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band felt "the luck of the Irish" in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.

The band performed as part of the annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

This parade in Dublin is one of the biggest and most celebrated annual events globally.

About a third of the Bulldog band is part of the Mountain West Conference All-Star Band.

It consists of 220 members from eight universities.

The participating Fresno State students funded their own travel.

This comes two months after the Bulldog Marching Band performed in the Rose Parade in Pasadena.