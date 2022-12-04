Fresno State accepts Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl invite, will face Washington State

Fresno State celebrates its win over Boise State in an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has accepted the invite and will play in the second annual Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

The 'Dogs will take on Washington State on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Jimmy Kimmel Bowl pits the winner of the Mountain West Conference against the Pac-12's No. 5 team.

Fresno State earned its invitation to the LA Bowl after beating Boise State 28-16 for the Mountain West championship.

Washington State is heading to its seventh consecutive bowl game. The Cougars finished the year 7-5 with all five losses coming to the top teams in the Pac-12.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. with tickets as low as $35.