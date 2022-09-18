Fresno State Bulldogs down 21-10 vs USC Trojans at halftime

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- It's the Bulldogs' first trip to the Coliseum since 2019 and at halftime it was USC 21, Fresno State 10.

The Trojans scored on their opening possession when Caleb Williams connected with Jordan Addison on a 2-yard touchdown to cap a 12-play, 83-yard drive.

After a three and out on FS' opening drive, USC responded with an 8-yard C. Williams quarterback keeper touchdown to quickly make it 14-0, capping a 12-play, 65-yard drive.

The Bulldogs' offense finally got moving thanks to a 27-yard run from Jalen Moreno-Cropper.

But like against Oregon State, the offense stalled in the red zone, settling for an Abraham Montano field goal from the 5-yard line to make it 14-3.

Meantime USC converted their second straight 4th down conversion on the ensuing drive. C. Williams ran in a 1-yard touchdown to make it 21-3, capping a 15 play, 85-yard drive.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener connected with Erik Brooks for a 39-yard touchdown strike to suddenly make it 21-10 USC with 6:30 to play in the first half.

Senior safety Evan Williams was seen on the sidelines in crutches. LJ Early and Chrishawn Gordon took his place in the secondary.

Senior and Merced native David Perales kept the Bulldogs in the fight with a pair of sacks before the half on Caleb Williams.

