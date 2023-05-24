Report to be released on CSU system's Title IX implementation following Fresno State incident

The law firm tasked with investigating the CSU system's Title IX implementation is set to release a new report.

That report sparked criticism about how then-president of Fresno State, Dr. Joseph Castro, handled those harassment allegations.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The law firm tasked with investigating the CSU system's Title IX implementation is set to release a new report.

It stems from the resignation of Fresno State's former president of student affairs, Frank Lamas.

It's been more than a year since a USA Today investigation found Lamas had been paid to leave the school following accusations of inappropriate conduct, including sexual harassment.

That report sparked criticism about how then-president of Fresno State, Dr. Joseph Castro, handled those harassment allegations.

A task force was created to look into the alleged misconduct, and Castro eventually resigned after having risen to the role of CSU chancellor.

Wednesday, the CSU Board of Trustees will be presented with a system-wide assessment of how its schools implement Title IX and Discrimination, Harassment, and Retaliation programs.

A written report will be released after the meeting.