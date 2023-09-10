Fresno State wins home opener in 2OT, inducts legendary coach Jim Sweeney into Ring of Honor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Instead of your typical red wave, Valley Children's Stadium turning into a sea of white as Fresno State kicked off its home opener against Eastern Washington with a close win.

Bulldogs needed double overtime to pull off the 34-31 win over Eastern Washington after Senior LB Levelle Bailey sealed the game with an interception to stay a perfect 2-0 on the season.

Fresno State would open the scoring early -- RB Elijah Gilliam finding the end zone on a 5-yd touchdown to cap off a 3-play, 42-yd drive to go up 7-0 with 11:34 left in the 1Q.

Eagles would respond with 23-yd FG, after a long 21-yd, 85-yd drive to chew off nearly 9 minutes of clock to make it 7-3.

Fresno State would head into the half up 14-3, after a 6-yd TD pass from Mikey Keene to his TE Jake Boust.

'Dogs would stall on offense in the second half, as the Eagles mounted a comeback to take a 24-21 lead after a 33-yd rushing TD from RB Justice Jackson.

Needing a FG to tie things up, Kicker Dylan Lynch would connect on a 44-yd FG to make to knot the score at 24-24 all with 6:44 left in the game.

Keene and company would get one more shot for the win in regulation, putting together a 12-play, 44-yd drive to get Lynch within scoring distance. Lynch would go wide right, missing a 35-yd FG for a possible game winner.

'Dogs and Eagles would head to overtime, with both going 25-yds on 4 plays to keep things tied at 31 .

Fresno State would take the lead with a 25-yd FG off the boot of Lynch to make it 34-31.

Needing to stop the Eagles from scoring a TD, Senior LB and defensive captain Levelle Bailey sealing the deal for the 'Dogs with an interception near the sideline. Keeping the 'Dogs winning streak of 11 games straight, alive.

Sophomore QB Mikey Keene finishing the night 23/38, 223 yards, with 2 TDs and 1 INT.

Senior WR Eric Brooks once again leading the receiving corps, snagging 8 balls for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Bulldogs just 4/15 on third downs, even pulling out the win despite being outgained (366-364) against the Eagles.

Bulldogs now faced with another big task on the road next Saturday, facing Arizona State in Tempe on Sep. 16.

It also marked a historical night for the program, inducting the late great former Head Coach Jim Sweeney in the school's first every Ring of Honor ceremony.

His son, and former legendary Bulldog QB Kevin Sweeney there to accept the recognition in place of his father. Kevin one of just nine former Bulldogs to have their jersey retired by the program, and will now serve as one of the charter members of the Ring of Honor.

"It's the culmination of a long career of a man that did so many great things in this community," Sweeney said.

With 144 in 19 seasons at the helm, Jim Sweeney remains the winningest coach in program history.

His successor, former Head Coach Pat Hill will join Sweeney in the Ring of Honor when the 'Dogs host UNLV on Oct. 28 for homecoming.

