Former Bulldogs head coach Pat Hill to be inducted in Ring of Honor at Fresno State's homecoming

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just like his old boss Jim Sweeney, former Bulldogs head coach Pat Hill enters the Fresno State Ring of Honor Saturday.

Hill took over the helm from Sweeney in 1997 and coached 15 seasons at Fresno State.

Posting a record of 112 wins to 80 losses but was never afraid to take on the giants of the game.

Fans, family and former players shared their excitement before the game with sports anchor Alec Nolan

A special ceremony will take place during halftime of Fresno State's homecoming game against UNLV.

