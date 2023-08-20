Former Bulldogs battle it out Rams-Raiders preseason matchup

While the Raiders walked away with a win against the Rams Saturday night, Fresno State Fans across the Valley also won as some Bulldogs reunited.

"It's always nice to see some Fresno guys and see how they're doing and see how the league is treating them," said Ronnie Rivers.

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- It's may just be the preseason - but Saturdays game - a massive opportunity for one former Bulldog.

Ronnie Rivers - Fresno state's all time touchdown leader playing in his second preseason game - in his second season in the league.

"I thought Ronnie did a really nice job again he's really maximized his opportunities," Rams head coach Sean McVay said.

"That's what I've always wanted, just an opportunity to go out there and show what I can do," Rivers said.

LA's offense opened by feeding Ronnie 3 straight carries for 19 yards. When he was taken out - the Rams were forced to punt.

After 31 yards in last week's game against the Chargers, Rivers rumbled for 42 at the break.

"It's always room for improvement so you just gotta go out there and get better everyday. But I thought I did well," Rivers said.

Adams dressed - but it was a short strut through SoFi. The former Bulldog played one snap before leaving the game.

Also, a chance for former Bulldog Netane Muti to spend time together and catch up with former teammate Rivers.

For the first time in nearly a decade there's a new #4 in the silver and black. Derek Carr's replacement - Jimmy Garropolo was a perfect 4/4 leading to a TD in his only drive.

Both teams head out on the road for their final preseason games. The Raiders in Dallas. The Rams heading to Denver.

