Fresno State student organization facing backlash for comments towards veteran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Twitter war of words between a Fresno State student organization and a military veteran is sparking outrage online, prompting a response from the university.A post by the "Fresno State College Republicans" seemed to ridicule disabled veteran-turned comedian, Patrick Loller.Loller then posted a response video about the online jabs, saying the student group was angered about their post that people who refuse to wear a mask are cowards.The student group retweeted Loller's post, which seemed to make light of PTSD and insult military members.Fresno State issued a statement saying in part, the organization's posts are "deeply concerning and inconsistent with the university's core values. Fresno State strongly supports our nation's military and its veterans."The university also says the matter has been referred to the Dean of Students for further review.We reached out to the Fresno State College Republicans for comment but have not received their response.