Fresno State criticized in reports about Title IX violations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is being criticized in a series of newly released reports about Title IX violations.

The CSU system had an external law firm do an assessment, which also included its Discrimination, Harrassment and Retaliation programs.

Fresno State faced criticism for a "loss of trust" after sexual harassment claims against former university Vice President for Student Affairs, Frank Lamas, and the way those allegations were handled by then president, Dr. Joseph Castro.

The report also criticizes documentation and record-keeping practices, performance evaluation and accountability.

Last Spring, current Fresno State President Dr. Saul Jiménez-Sandoval established the Title IX Task Force, which the report says has helped identify and tackle issues.

Fresno State is one of four campuses in the CSU with separate Title IX offices.

The report recommends a sweeping assessment of the programs and calls for hiring and training specialists, along with conducting annual reviews of the programs.

The report also recommends more resources dedicated to policy education and violation prevention.