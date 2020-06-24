Worker doing maintenance inside iconic Fresno State water tower rushed to hospital

Worker is being brought down in what looks like a harness. pic.twitter.com/rR6I03Rcvf — Alyssa Flores (@AlyssaABC30) June 24, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man went into cardiac arrest while working inside the iconic Fresno State water tower and had to be rescued by the Fresno Fire Department.The man who suffered the heart attack was one of three divers who were scheduled to do maintenance work on the inside of the water tower on the Fresno State campus. He had a pulse and was breathing in the ambulance.The Fresno Fire Department had to remove all three workers from the tower as an official said the other two workers were not in a condition to climb down the tower. Those two workers were not transported to the hospital.Twenty-five firefighters assisted in the rescue and they rotated crews in order to prevent heat fatigue.The department says the shaking from the earthquake had no connection to the workers needing rescue.