FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley's biggest tattoo and art show is taking place this weekend and it's not too late to get some fresh ink.Action News was at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Saturday for the 17th annual Fresno Tattoo Expo.The expo features more than 200 tattoo artists doing their work on the spot.So if you would like to get your first tattoo or you want to add to the art you already have this is the place to go.There's also live music, vendors, and contests to enjoy.Doors open at 11 am and admission costs $20.