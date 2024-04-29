Police say he approached a booth at the Porchfest event and began arguing with a group of women over their support of Palestine.

Man arrested for hate crime incident at 'Porchfest' in Fresno's Tower District, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested a man accused of committing a hate crime during an event in Fresno's Tower District.

49-year-old Francisco Samaniego was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several charges, including robbery, vandalism, and battery.

Video captured some of the final moments of the altercation between 49-year-old Francisco Samaniego and three women at the annual community music festival in the Tower District on Saturday afternoon.

The women say they had to physically fight the man off of them after police say he attacked them over their Pro-Palestinian views.

"He immediately starts with his aggression, he comes up close to me into my personal space," recalled Zahra, one of the women.

She says after Samaniego would not stop yelling threats and racist comments at her, friends got involved, including one who did not want to be shown on camera.

"He throws not just the water but the full cup at my face. And then grabs my hair and dragged me across the lawn," said the friend.

She says Samaniego then got her in a choke hold and continued dragging her.

Fresno police arrested Samaniego and he was booked on assault, hate crime, robbery and vandalism charges.

"Anytime there is a hate crime reported to this police department, we are going to investigate it fully. We are going to present charges to DA or the federal partners the US attorney," said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

He says there have been nine reported hate crimes and two hate incidents so far this year.

The victims say they're concerned for their safety knowing Samaniego bonded out of jail.

"This type of person should not be out there living his life like nothing has happened. He shouldn't have been released after 6 hours and then continue his tirade," Zahra explained.

They took their concerns to a town hall meeting hosted by city council president Annalisa Perea Monday evening.

"The Tower District is one of the most welcoming places in our city and so the fact that it happened there, we are going to make sure we set an example out of this individual. We are going to make sure he is held accountable on every count brought against him," Perea said.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

