Teen dies of cancer weeks after special graduation ceremony at Gustine High

GUSTINE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hearts are heavy in Gustine tonight and across the Valley over the passing of a brave cancer fighter.

Action News brought you the story of Brian Ortiz when Gustine High School hosted a special, early graduation for him in April as he fought the disease.

Tonight we've learned, Brian died this morning.

The 17-year-old was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive liver cancer, last September.

The family's GoFundMe page says the cancer was no longer responding to therapies.

But even after 10 months of brutal treatments, hospital stays, and pain, he never complained.

His family is raising money to cover funeral expenses.

