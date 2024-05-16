Suspect stabs man then steals his car in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in southeast Fresno.

Police say it happened at the Big Star Motel on G Street and Golden State Boulevard before 2 am Thursday.

Authorities say the suspect stabbed the victim in the stomach and the leg and then took off in the victim's vehicle.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.