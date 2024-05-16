Man accused of killing friend in northeast Fresno pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of shooting and killing his friend in northeast Fresno has pleaded not guilty to a felony murder charge.

Christian Lavin appeared in court Thursday morning for his arraignment.

He's accused of killing Roberto Roman.

It happened back on April 28 at a home on Pryor Drive and Richelle Avenue.

Detectives say the two men were drinking and wrestling in the backyard, when Lavin grabbed a gun and shot Roman.

Lavin is due back in court on July 11.