Man accused of killing friend in northeast Fresno pleads not guilty

Thursday, May 16, 2024


FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of shooting and killing his friend in northeast Fresno has pleaded not guilty to a felony murder charge.

Christian Lavin appeared in court Thursday morning for his arraignment.

He's accused of killing Roberto Roman.

RELATED: 30-year-old shot and killed by friend at northeast Fresno home while drinking and wrestling: PD

It happened back on April 28 at a home on Pryor Drive and Richelle Avenue.

Detectives say the two men were drinking and wrestling in the backyard, when Lavin grabbed a gun and shot Roman.

Lavin is due back in court on July 11.

