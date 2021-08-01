Fresno's Tower District gets biggest makeover in 60 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The wait is finally over.Olive Avenue in Fresno's Tower District is officially open once again.Construction had shut down a stretch of the road between Yosemite and Roosevelt Avenues for the last 10 weeks.On Friday night, talented members of the community put the finishing touches on new crosswalk art right outside the Tower Theatre and several trash cans have been decorated throughout the district.Officials say the investment is long overdue and is a way to give back to the community."It's the first time the Tower District has been reinvested in in at least 60 years, and this investment is all for the local businesses and neighborhoods to thrive," says Fresno City councilmember Miguel Arias.Other new work you'll notice in the area includes improvements to sidewalks, reconstruction of medians, new high crosswalks, and fresh landscaping.