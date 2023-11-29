Costs to pick up trash to increase in Fresno

Rates for residential solid waste customers are set to increase next summer for the first time since 2009.

The director of public utilities says the Waste Management Division is currently operating at a deficit.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's Department of Public Utilities hosted the first of four community meetings about increasing costs to pick up trash.

The director of public utilities says the Waste Management Division is currently operating at a deficit, and the money is needed to cover today's higher operational costs.

Another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night from 6 pm to 7 pm at the Rio Vista Middle School Cafeteria off Palo Alto Avenue and Riverside Drive in northwest Fresno.