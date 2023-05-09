WATCH LIVE

Fresno launches mobile health clinic to help those experiencing homelessness

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 5:36AM
A new mobile health clinic is now providing medical services for homeless people in the City of Fresno.

The clinic will be operated by UCSF Fresno and will assist the city's most vulnerable residents.

The launch comes as the city switches gears from the pandemic.

It's now working to provide broader medical care -- including refills on prescriptions and mental health services.

Doctors say the clinic is a big step in combating a public health crisis.

The clinic will operate at various locations throughout the city and will provide free services to the unsheltered - where they are.

