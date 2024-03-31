Fresno Unified preschool and T-K registration to open

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Registration for preschool and transitional kindergarten in Fresno Unified is almost open.

Registration for the early learning programs for the 2024-25 school year opens Monday, April 1.

Free programs are available for three- and four-year-olds, focusing on language development, early math, and visual arts.

Preschool is available for students who turn three or four before December 1.

T-K is available for students turning five between Sept. 2 and June 2.

For more information, parents can visit earlylearning.fresnounified.org