Fresno Unified preschool and T-K registration to open

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Registration for preschool and transitional kindergarten in Fresno Unified is almost open.
Registration for the early learning programs for the 2024-25 school year opens Monday, April 1.
Free programs are available for three- and four-year-olds, focusing on language development, early math, and visual arts.
Preschool is available for students who turn three or four before December 1.
T-K is available for students turning five between Sept. 2 and June 2.
For more information, parents can visit earlylearning.fresnounified.org